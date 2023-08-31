This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Leicester City defender Wout Faes.

That is according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who states Faes could become an option for the London side in the closing days of this transfer window.

That is because Spurs defender Eric Dier is being linked with a move away, as he’s fallen down the pecking order and is wanted by German giants Bayern Munich.

Spurs are said to be looking at options should he leave, and Faes is one of them. The defender has been linked with a few clubs since the Foxes were relegated, but so far, he has remained an important member of Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Brett Worthington

Faes signed a long-term deal when he arrived at the King Power Stadium last summer, meaning the Foxes hold all the cards when it comes to his future.

The club’s relegation has meant their best players have been linked with moves away, but the club is under no financial restriction to sell, and given he has been playing in the team this season, Leicester will probably be reluctant to sell the defender this late in the window.

Leicester had the stance that they wanted to keep him when he was linked with Galatasaray, and I don’t see that changing; if anything, I see that becoming more resistant given where we are.

He is definitely a player who has a bright future ahead of him and one that will be back playing in the Premier League soon in his career, but he might be at Leicester for a little while longer yet.

For Spurs, it is understandable why they are turning to Faes, as he is comfortable on the ball, reads the game well, and is at the right age where he can still develop more. He seems to be the perfect signing for Ange Postecoglou, but at this point, I don’t see him leaving the Foxes.

Ned Holmes

You have to think that this late in the window and with plenty of time left on Fout Waes contract, Leicester City will want to be very well compensated to sell the defender to Tottenham before Friday's deadline.

You can see why Spurs are interested in the Belgian as they prepare for Eric Dier's potential exit.

Faes was hardly exceptional in a poor Foxes side last season but I saw enough from the defender last season to suggest that in a better side, he could be a really useful asset at Premier League level.

At 25, the centre-back's years are likely ahead of him so it would be an investment from the North Londoners but Enzo Maresca surely won't want to lose him.

Faes has played every single minute for Leicester this term as part of their backline and Maresca clearly believes he's got the ability to play the expansive style he's trying to introduce at the King Power Stadium.

The Championship club have already made some high profile sales this summer and with just days to find a replacement, you have to think they'll do all they can to keep hold of the defender as a result, he's not going to be cheap.