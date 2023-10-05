Highlights Southampton face competition from Newcastle United for midfielder Carlos Alcaraz in January as they weigh up whether to make him an offer.

Newcastle have financial resources and has already done business with Southampton, but other clubs are also interested in Alcaraz.

Southampton should be reluctant to sell Alcaraz as he has shown promise and versatility in recent games, making him a valuable asset for their promotion prospects.

Southampton could be facing a battle to hold on to midfielder Carlos Alcaraz in January amid reported interest from Newcastle United.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are weighing up whether to reignite their interest in the 20-year-old in January, having made an enquiry this summer.

The Magpies are known to have vast financial resources and have previously done business with Southampton, signing defender Tino Livramento for an initial £32 million this summer, but they are said to be "among a number of clubs keeping tabs" on Alcaraz.

Alcaraz joined the Saints from Argentinian side Racing Club in January for a fee of £12 million, and he was one of few positives to emerge from last season as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

His game time was limited in the early weeks of the season, but he was deployed in a centre-forward role by Russell Martin for Southampton's last two games, victories against Leeds United and Stoke City.

Should Southampton cash in on Carlos Alcaraz in January?

We asked some of our FLW writers whether the Saints should consider selling Alcaraz in January.

James Reeves

Southampton should do everything possible to keep hold of Alcaraz.

Having received big money for the likes of Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia this summer, the Saints are under no financial pressure to sell Alcaraz, and retaining him could be crucial to their promotion prospects.

While he struggled to make an impact at the start of the season, Alcaraz has impressed in recent weeks in the number nine role, and his versatility will be incredibly useful for Martin over the course of the campaign.

Alcaraz is a quality player with excellent technical ability, and he could be a huge asset in the Championship if he can find his form.

Should Southampton fail to achieve promotion this season, they could then be vulnerable to losing Alcaraz, but they must hold onto him at least until the summer as they look to make an instant Premier League return.

Alfie Burns

After the healthy amount of money Southampton brought in during the summer transfer window, there's not going to be any selling pressure at St Mary's in the winter window.

Of course, as with any transfer, ridiculous money will talk and if Newcastle go above Southampton's value of Alcaraz, the expectation will be that a sale is on the cards. However, Southampton should hold the majority of the cards with this one.

Alcaraz has shown his importance in the last two games, playing as something of a false nine in Russell Martin's system and really helping to knit the attack together - against Leeds, in particular, he was excellent in the first-half, knowing when to stretch the defence with his running and also drop deep between the lines. It brought the best out of Adam Armstrong in what was a superb win.

If he can build on that, he will help Southampton's surge back up the table and into the promotion conversation.

After what you can describe as a successful summer transfer window in terms of maximising fees and also bringing quality into Martin's squad, the focus should be on retention and arming the manager with the best possible squad to get back into the Premier League.

Alcaraz staying heightens the chance of that.