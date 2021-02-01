‘Not given a proper chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging Deadline Day exit

Miguel Ángel Guerrero has joined Rayo Vallecano for an undisclosed fee, bringing his time at Nottingham Forest to an end.

Guerrero joined Forest from Olympiacos in the summer, penning a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months as Sabri Lamouchi looked to add to his attacking armory.

The Spaniard ended up making 11 appearances for Forest in total, making four league starts under Chris Hughton and being deployed mainly as a number 10.

But having fallen out of favour under the manager, Guerrero’s brief spell at the club has now come to an end.

A return to Spain has now been confirmed, with Rayo Vallecano completing a deal for the versatile attacker.

For Forest, it’s another disappointing transfer arrival, with Guerrero joining Nicholas Ioannou in leaving the club this month having only arrived in the summer.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this Deadline Day departure…

Another striker not given a proper chance as a striker. — Throwing Copper (@copper_throwing) February 1, 2021

Good luck to him, but why the h… did we buy him in the first place??? Another clueless transfer, again and again! 😰 — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) February 1, 2021

Definitely wasn’t the worse player but not great. — Ryan Bardill (@ryanbardill10) February 1, 2021

Waste of time — Louis Hodkinson (@HodkinsonLouis) February 1, 2021

Embarrassing recruitment 🙄 — Nick (@NJL82) February 1, 2021

Nice to see we’re getting some of the dead wood gone — Sad Forest Boi (@haddenbolly) February 1, 2021

When’s the statue being built? — hichard (@hichard17) February 1, 2021

what a chance he got 👏 — Kieran 🃏 (stoke hater) (@kn_1865) February 1, 2021

Amazing news — Tufty (@TuftyNFFC) February 1, 2021