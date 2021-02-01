Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Not given a proper chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging Deadline Day exit

Published

7 mins ago

on

Miguel Ángel Guerrero has joined Rayo Vallecano for an undisclosed fee, bringing his time at Nottingham Forest to an end.

Guerrero joined Forest from Olympiacos in the summer, penning a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months as Sabri Lamouchi looked to add to his attacking armory.

The Spaniard ended up making 11 appearances for Forest in total, making four league starts under Chris Hughton and being deployed mainly as a number 10.

But having fallen out of favour under the manager, Guerrero’s brief spell at the club has now come to an end.

A return to Spain has now been confirmed, with Rayo Vallecano completing a deal for the versatile attacker.

For Forest, it’s another disappointing transfer arrival, with Guerrero joining Nicholas Ioannou in leaving the club this month having only arrived in the summer.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this Deadline Day departure…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not given a proper chance’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging Deadline Day exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: