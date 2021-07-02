Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Not fussed’, ‘Decent player, terrible signing’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as sale agreed for senior player

Published

8 mins ago

on

Neil Warnock is starting to construct his squad for a Championship play-off push next season and major moves could be made in the next week.

It’s been a fairly low-key start to the window for Boro, with several senior players being released such as Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Marvin Johnson, and as of now only goalkeeper Joe Lumley and Sammy Ameobi have arrived on Teesside.

But some major investments could be made soon with both Wycombe striker Uche Ikpeazu and Argentinian midfielder Martin Payero heavily tipped to seal moves to the Riverside.

It’s not just players coming in for Boro though as it looks like a senior player is set to depart for a Championship rival – and a team that could be rivalling Warnock’s side for a top six spot next season.

Having been at Middlesbrough since August 2018 – initially on a loan which was turned into a permanent deal of around £8 million – George Saville has made 110 league appearances for Boro since then, and he’s set to return to familiar surroundings.

That is because Millwall look set to re-sign the Northern Ireland international on a permanent deal according to Football Insider, and if it’s pushed over the line it would be Saville’s fourth stint at the Lions.

Middlesbrough fans have been reacting to the news on social media – check out what they think towards Saville’s seemingly upcoming sale.


