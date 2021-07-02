‘Not fussed’, ‘Decent player, terrible signing’ – These Middlesbrough fans react as sale agreed for senior player

Neil Warnock is starting to construct his squad for a Championship play-off push next season and major moves could be made in the next week.

It’s been a fairly low-key start to the window for Boro, with several senior players being released such as Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Marvin Johnson, and as of now only goalkeeper Joe Lumley and Sammy Ameobi have arrived on Teesside.

But some major investments could be made soon with both Wycombe striker Uche Ikpeazu and Argentinian midfielder Martin Payero heavily tipped to seal moves to the Riverside.

It’s not just players coming in for Boro though as it looks like a senior player is set to depart for a Championship rival – and a team that could be rivalling Warnock’s side for a top six spot next season.

Having been at Middlesbrough since August 2018 – initially on a loan which was turned into a permanent deal of around £8 million – George Saville has made 110 league appearances for Boro since then, and he’s set to return to familiar surroundings.

That is because Millwall look set to re-sign the Northern Ireland international on a permanent deal according to Football Insider, and if it’s pushed over the line it would be Saville’s fourth stint at the Lions.

Middlesbrough fans have been reacting to the news on social media – check out what they think towards Saville’s seemingly upcoming sale.

His total lack of pace stopped him being nothing more than an average championship player. — Mike Speddy (@supersped) July 2, 2021

I’m surprised we’re letting him go really, any idea of the fee — David McCarthy (@chopmoose) July 2, 2021

Good luck to him. Price tag was never his fault, and thought he did okay for us in patches. Wish him well. — Bobs (@DelFletch11) July 2, 2021

Not fussed he’s leaving because I feel like we’ve got better midfielders, but he did well last season and always gave his all — Iwan Evans (@IwanEvans19) July 2, 2021

Unfairly a boo boy imo – I think by some he was always thought of as a Pulis player. Good luck to the lad (apart from 2 games a season) — Chris Pearson 🦁🦁🦁 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Boro_Brick_Road) July 2, 2021

Decent player, terrible signing. If that makes sense. — Simon Banoub (@Banouby) July 2, 2021

Noo what! Soo criminally underated for what he brings to our team, wish him all the best 👏👏 https://t.co/eAzHOl3Lnw — George 🇱🇻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GBallantyne7) July 2, 2021

Only midfielder with an eye for goal, outscored both 1st choice CFs, sure lets get rid of him for peanuts. — Matthew Wright (@matthew01wright) July 2, 2021