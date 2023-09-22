Highlights Daniel Farke will be cautious with Patrick Bamford's return from injury, prioritizing his long-term fitness over rushing him back into the team.

Bamford has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, hindering his impact on the pitch.

Leeds has other attacking options, but a fit and confident Bamford would be a valuable asset for the team.

Daniel Farke has vowed to be ‘careful’ with Patrick Bamford, as the Leeds United striker closes in on a return to the first team.

Patrick Bamford’s injury struggles

The 30-year-old was a hugely influential figure for the Whites during Marcelo Bielsa’s time in charge, as he scored 16 goals to help the side back to the Premier League, and he followed that up with 17 on their return to the top-flight.

However, things have been a lot tougher for the ex-Middlesbrough man since, with injury issues preventing him from making the impact he would’ve wanted.

Those problems have continued this pre-season, with Bamford last playing during the final pre-season game against Hearts.

But, the former England international is now stepping up his return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out at the moment.

Yet, speaking to Leeds Live, Farke was clear that he is not going to take any risks with the player, even if he is excited about what Bamford will be able to offer the team.

“He's not fully fit. Because he was out for eight weeks and is just back in team training for more or less six days, so we will still be careful with him. I think this week was also not the easiest week because we trained more or less with just small groups because we had to differ between the players with lots of loads and the players who were not much involved on the pitch.

“So for that, it was also not the easiest week for him to come back into team training. I think the next week will be quite beneficial because we have time on the training pitch and I expect him to be back in the mix for next week.

“Obviously, he needs game time to be there in his best rhythm but a fit Patrick Bamford, with rhythm and confidence is priceless. The proof was also in preseason, I think he had some pretty impressive games in preseason and scored really good goals and the most important topic for him is that he's fit, that he gains confidence through the training and also through the games and he's in this rhythm and that he can score many goals. He has proved this on this level.”

Do Leeds need Patrick Bamford?

Pleasingly for Farke, Leeds are no longer reliant on Bamford as they used to be, with Joel Piroe’s arrival this summer meaning they have a proven Championship goalscorer in the group.

With plenty of other attacking options, the Whites are well stocked in the final third, but there’s no doubt Bamford would be a welcome addition as a natural number nine.

Farke’s comments show he will be delighted to get Bamford back involved, but he’s right to take no risks. Then, when the player is ready, it’s down to Bamford to force his way into what is a very talented Leeds XI.

What next for Leeds?

After a slow start, the Yorkshire side are finally starting to click, as they're unbeaten in their past four games, which includes battling to a point against Hull last time out with ten men.

Next up, Leeds welcome Watford to Elland Road on Saturday, as they look to continue their climb up the table.