“Not fully convinced” – Acun Ilicali facing Hull City decision involving Andy Dawson: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City are still on the lookout for a new manager following their decision to part ways with Shota Arveladze at the end of September.

Despite being linked with a host of individuals, the Tigers are seemingly no closer to a breakthrough when it comes to their pursuit of a new boss.

A report from Hull Live earlier today suggested that the Championship outfit are unlikely to make an appointment before this weekend’s game with Blackburn Rovers and so Andy Dawson will once again oversee proceedings.

During his time as caretaker boss, Dawson has overseen some promising performances in the second-tier.

Hull will enter Saturday’s showdown with Rovers at the MKM Stadium brimming with confidence following back-to-back away victories over Blackpool and Rotherham United.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether Dawson should be offered the chance to take over the Tigers on a permanent basis by owner Acun Ilicali.

Check out the thoughts of our FLW writers on the 44-year-old’s suitability for this role below…

Ned Holmes

“I’m not fully convinced this would be the right decision yet but he has earned the right to keep the job until the World Cup break.

“Hull City were dismal at the end of the Shota Arveladze era but have looked much better during their recent winning run.

“But that could well be just down to the freshness brought by a change at the helm and we’ve not seen enough from Dawson yet to suggest he should get the job full time.

“Their impressive run does mean that the Tigers should not rush through an appointment, however, and that Dawson should get more of a chance to prove himself.

“That said, I would be surprised if Acun Ilıcalı didn’t go for a bigger name.”

Carla Devine

“There’s no doubting that Hull City’s form has improved greatly since Andy Dawson took interim charge and with three wins in the last six games we’ve seen the Tigers distance themselves from the relegation zone.

“Furthermore, with two back to back wins now it’s clear the confidence of the team is increasing and therefore you have to question if it makes sense to disrupt that if it’s currently working.

“That being said, it’s worth being wary over the fact that Dawson has never been more than a caretaker manager and whilst this might be alright for now, how would he cope with upcoming transfer windows and a closed season?

“Nevertheless, Hull have to focus on the short term at the minute and if Dawson can keep them up, there’s no reason not to put faith in him for now.”

Josh Cole

“Although Hull have stepped up their performance levels under the guidance of Dawson, it would still be a risky move to hand him over the reins based on a six-game spell.

“However, if the Tigers go on to pick up a positive result in their clash with promotion hopefuls Blackburn this weekend, Dawson should indeed be offered the chance to lead the club forward until at least the end of the season.

“Whereas it will take the club’s players some time to adapt to life under the guidance of another manager, Dawson already has a familiarity with the squad and thus could deliver positive results from the outset of his permanent role.

“With Hull still searching for Arveladze’s successor, Dawson surely has to be one of the main contenders for the vacancy at the MKM Stadium.”