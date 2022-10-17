“Not frightened of that” – Mark Fotheringham outlines update on Huddersfield Town availability and selection

Huddersfield Town have no new injury concerns heading into tomorrow night’s clash with Preston North End in the Championship.

Mark Fotheringham was disappointed to see Town lose 2-1 to Rotherham United on Saturday but his side have a chance to put things right just days later as they return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Preston visit Huddersfield and offer another challenge on Tuesday evening. Fotheringham revealed in his pre-match press conference on Monday that there are no fresh injury concerns for the Terriers.

“No (new issues). Not any that are significant,” Fotheringham outlined.

Despite that, Huddersfield’s team news on Saturday read as follows: “Fotheringham is still without Matty Pearson (foot), Jonathan Hogg (calf), Tino Anjorin (illness), Will Boyle (knee), Pat Jones (hamstring), and Tyreece Simpson (knee).”

Town are, therefore, without a number of senior options.

However, Fotheringham has faith in the club’s younger generation, which has been evident in his team selections so far. That’s going to continue, too.

The Town head coach outlined: “We are dealing with a group of 20 players at the moment and, as you can see, I’ve got a hell of a lot of young players but, guys, I’m not frightened of that. I like to work with them, it’s my job, Narcis’ job, Paul Harsley’s job, Clem’s (Paul Clements) job to help these guys get better and develop.

“The Academy guys are also doing an amazing job, not just that – the medical staff, fitness guys are also developing these lads as athletes. It’s all-in and there’s no excuses for them. They’ve got the environment to kick on with their careers and a coach to give them more opportunities.”

The Verdict

No news is almost good news regarding Huddersfield’s team news. Yes, they’ve not recovered any bodies, but they’ve not lost anyone new.

Fotheringham is fairly relaxed about whatever hand he’s been dealt when it comes to injury news and he’s obviously open to using the club’s youngsters; if you’re good enough, with the right attitude, you are old enough.

It’s a really refreshing approach and one that Fotheringham has not stopped outlining since he arrived.

