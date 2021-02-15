‘Not for me,’ ‘Deserves their faith’ – Mark Robins’ future at Coventry City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City’s poor run of form continued in the Championship, as they were beaten 3-1 by Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Sky Blues now find themselves sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and are just three points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final 17 matches of this year’s campaign.

But Coventry have only won once in their last 12 matches in all competitions, which will make for concerning reading for the club’s supporters

Mark Robins’ side were promoted into the Championship last season, and made a relatively strong start to this year’s campaign, but have struggled for a positive run of results in recent weeks.

But should Robins be facing questions over his future at Coventry City after this poor run of form?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

Listen, it was always going to be tough for Coventry City this season in the Championship.

The club aren’t blessed with considerable financial backing and Mark Robins has to work with the resources that are available to him, also whilst playing home games at St Andrew’s.

Yes, the Sky Blues are in a bit of a sticky patch right now and are in need much need of a three points very soon, but so far they’ve always managed to keep their heads above the relegation zone.

Pressure will inevitably grow on Robins such is the nature of the business, but I think any thoughts of moving him on would be very premature.

The job he did last season at the Sky Blues was seriously impressive and when on song, he can get that Coventry side playing some really neat football.

It’s a tough spell right now, but they need to stick together and back Robins to get through it.

Ned Holmes:

Not for me.

Coventry were excellent last season but this term was always going to be difficult for them and I’m not sure if they gain anything by sacking Robins.

In my eyes, he’s doing a fantastic job with the squad available to him and he remains the best man to be in charge of the Sky Blues.

Even if they go down, you feel confident that with him at the helm they would be well placed to launch another promotion push next term.

He got the club to the second tier and he deserves their faith.

Can you score full marks on this Coventry City quiz on the 2020/21 season?

1 of 20 Who scored their opening goal of the Championship season? Matt Godden Callum O'Hare Dominic Hyam Kyle McFadzean

Chris Gallagher:

Not at all.

Robins has done an outstanding job since he took over the Sky Blues, playing an exciting brand of football and guiding the team to two promotions. Everyone connected to the club should’ve expected this to be a tough year, and it’s not like they are cut adrift or anything.

Whilst the recent form is a concern, they have shown over the course of the campaign that they have enough to get out of this situation. Plus, the squad has been assembled by Robins, so is there anyone out there that will know more about these players?

Coventry should stick with Robins for this season, and even if they went down you could argue there’s no better option to bring them back up. I still think they’ll have enough to avoid the drop, and that would represent a good first season back in the second tier for them.