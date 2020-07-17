‘Not for me’ – Blackburn Rovers send enquiry in attempt to sign player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are weighing up a move for FC Koln striker and have made an enquiry regarding his availability as per Sport Bild, via Sport Witness.

The 32-year-old, who has scored four goals in 23 appearances for the German outfit this season, is being courted by several EFL sides with Nottingham Forest and Fulham also linked with a move for the player.

But would Rovers be a good fit for Terodde? Is he the type of player Mowbray should be looking to sign at Blackburn?

The team here at FLW offer up their thoughts…..

George Dagless

Not for me.

He’s not played much at all this season – especially from the start – for FC Koln and he has just a handful of goals to his name so he is far from prolific.

Of course, he has top-flight experience from his time in Germany and is a player that will know plenty attacking-wise but I just think Blackburn could be looking elsewhere if they want to add to their attack.

He’s in his 30s so he’d not be one they’d keep around for long and though he’d not cost much I just can’t see him being worth bringing in over some of the players they could get.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Blackburn need a replacement for Danny Graham ahead of next season, as I think his best days are past him at the moment.

However, Terodde’s record hasn’t been that impressive in front of goal though, with the Koln striker only scoring four goals in 23 appearances in the German top-flight this season.

I think he could be tempted by a move to England as well,and if he can hit the ground running with Rovers, then he could help them challenge for promotion into the Premier League next season.

Reinforcements are needed in the Blackburn squad, and Mowbray needs a player that can lift the weight of expectation off of the shoulders of Bradley Dack to fire them into a strong position in the league table.

Alfie Burns

Terodde could be an excellent signing for Blackburn and a player that could really benefit the young players Mowbray has available to him in attack.

The FC Koln striker might be 32, but Danny Graham has proved that age doesn’t matter in this Blackburn side, particularly in attack.

The 32-year-old would bring the best out of Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack, whilst you’d expect the likes of Ben Brereton to benefit from his experience.

He was electric in Bundesliga 2 last season and although his transition into the top-flight in Germany hasn’t been great, you can see why Blackburn would want him as they face up to another season in the Championship.