‘Not for me’ – Birmingham City eyeing Championship player transfer: The verdict

Birmingham City are being linked with a move for experienced free-agent George Friend after his contract expired at Middlesbrough, as per Football Insider.

The left-back has interest from Swansea and Nottingham Forest as well, whilst Boro themselves are considering offering the 32-year-old a new contract.

So, is Friend needed at Birmingham? Would he be a good signing for Karanka’s team?

Louie Chandler

Not for me.

Whilst I think Friend would undoubtedly bring plenty of benefits were he to arrive in Birmingham, I am not convinced that he is needed.

When it comes to Championship know-how, there will not be many current players with more of it than Friend.

But Birmingham will be under the microscope when it comes to their wages this season, as will everyone, and they cannot afford to incur any point deductions.

With Steve Seddon impressing with Portsmouth last season and Kristian Pedersen proving reliable throughout last term, I don’t think a left-back should be top of their summer wishlist.

Jacob Potter

I can see their logic behind this one.

Birmingham haven’t been anywhere near good enough since the turn of the New Year, and if there had been a couple more matches in the Championship season, I think they would have been relegated.

They need reinforcements during the summer transfer window, especially in defence, so it makes sense to target a move for someone like George Friend.

He’s got a considerable amount of experience under his belt in the Championship, and I think he’d be a really good addition to Aitor Karanka’s team.

Friend has worked under Karanka whilst the pair were at Middlesbrough, so you have to tryst the manager’s judgement with this one.

Ned Holmes

Friend would be a good addition to most Championship squads but I’m not convinced he should be high on the Blues list of priorities, if I’m honest.

He’s proven himself a consistent and reliable defender over the years and has a huge amount of experience but I’m not convinced that the Blues need him.

At left-back, they already have the impressive Krystian Pedersen and Steve Seddon, who turned heads at Pompey last term.

He’s played centre-back for Boro recently but that was part of a back-three and is he a better option that Harlee Dean or Marc Roberts? I’m not sure.

His relationship with Karanka is likely what is driving this one but the squad needs a lot of work and I can’t say I’m convinced he’s a signing that should be high on their list of priorities.