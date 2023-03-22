Luton Town have had a fabulous season in the Sky Bet Championship and look every bit a side that is capable of winning promotion to the Premier League.

It looks as though the Hatters may well have to do it via the play-offs but that will not bother them at all, with them on the verge of sealing another top six spot in the next few weeks after the international break.

Certainly, their fans will be looking forward to domestic football returning in April, with the run-in set to begin at that point, and they'll also be hoping the players of theirs that have been called up by their respective nations will return from international duty in one piece and without any injuries.

That sentiment certainly goes for Tom Lockyer who has been given the nod to join up with Wales this week, especially with him in sparkling form at the moment.

Luton fans are still enthusing over his quality piece of footwork during the recent game with Sunderland, in which he worked his way out of the box with a fine flick:

Let's take a look at what some of the Luton Town supporters have said on social media, as it is a lovely bit of trickery: