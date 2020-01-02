Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

'Not fair on him' – These Bristol City fans react to transfer decision

Published

4 mins ago

on

With the January transfer window now open, clubs will be assessing their potential options both with external players and players already at the club as to which players are the right ones to help each club achieve their goals.

One potential recall that Bristol City are considering is bringing back keeper Max O’Leary from his loan spell at League One Shrewsbury, reports BristolLive.

The 23-year-old has made 22 appearances for the third tier club since joining in the summer, and the shot-stopper is thought to possibly return to Ashton Gate just so he can fill the ‘club-developed’ spot on the bench.

Bringing O’Leary back to Ashton Gate would then allow striker Antoine Semenyo to leave on loan, with Doncaster Rovers thought to be leading the chase for him  despite Sunderland and Newport County already having spoken about their interest in the forward publicly.

The current backup keeper is 34-year-old Niki Maenpaa, who signed for the club in 2018 from Brighton & Hove Albion, making 27 appearances during his time at Ashton Gate during his debut season as a Robin but not seeing a minute of action during the current campaign.

Here, we take a look at the reaction from Bristol City fans to a possible O’Leary recall…


