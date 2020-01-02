‘Not fair on him’ – These Bristol City fans react to transfer decision

With the January transfer window now open, clubs will be assessing their potential options both with external players and players already at the club as to which players are the right ones to help each club achieve their goals.

One potential recall that Bristol City are considering is bringing back keeper Max O’Leary from his loan spell at League One Shrewsbury, reports BristolLive.

The 23-year-old has made 22 appearances for the third tier club since joining in the summer, and the shot-stopper is thought to possibly return to Ashton Gate just so he can fill the ‘club-developed’ spot on the bench.

Bringing O’Leary back to Ashton Gate would then allow striker Antoine Semenyo to leave on loan, with Doncaster Rovers thought to be leading the chase for him despite Sunderland and Newport County already having spoken about their interest in the forward publicly.

The current backup keeper is 34-year-old Niki Maenpaa, who signed for the club in 2018 from Brighton & Hove Albion, making 27 appearances during his time at Ashton Gate during his debut season as a Robin but not seeing a minute of action during the current campaign.

Here, we take a look at the reaction from Bristol City fans to a possible O’Leary recall…

Stupid and not fair on him when he’s been playing and performing well every week. — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) January 2, 2020

That’ll go down well with Max — James (@jbcfc_) January 2, 2020

Would be a shame, hes doing well at Shrewsbury. Would prefer us to call back Morrell or Vyner — TheOneRobin (@TORBlogs) January 2, 2020

Its bad the fact that we have to do this and that we don’t have any established home-grown starters — Adam Robinson (@Adamtherobinson) January 2, 2020

Thats gunna stop his development tho? — Dan Head 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@danielhead94) January 2, 2020

Could be a good option, it's an important 2nd half and Johnson is heavily reliant on outfield subs, having our homegrown as the sub keeper could allow a potentially better outfield player on bench vs. Semenyo or Morrell. 4 months not on loan shouldn't have a huge impact on a GK — Ash Shand (@AshShand) January 2, 2020

Maybe they think Max will be a serous contender and keep Bentley on his toes? — Rob Parsons (@snosraPtreboR) January 2, 2020