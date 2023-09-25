Highlights Stoke City's poor start to the 2023-24 season has put manager Alex Neil under pressure, with the team currently sitting in 20th position in the Championship table.

Neil has been given the opportunity to make significant changes to the squad, bringing in 18 new signings during the summer transfer window.

While Neil has a guaranteed three-year contract with the club, if results and performances don't improve, the owners may have no choice but to relieve him of his duties. Stoke has already parted ways with three permanent managers since dropping into the second tier in 2018.

After four straight seasons of mid-table Championship mediocrity, Stoke City supporters were hoping that this would finally be the year that their club would embark on a play-off push in the second tier of English football.

And whilst the 2023-24 season is still young, the signs are not looking promising whatsoever.

Arriving last August to replace Michael O'Neill in the dugout at the Bet365 Stadium, Neil hadn't really been given the funds to mould his own squad in last season's January transfer window, meaning that he would ultimately be judged on what he achieves with his summer additions.

The Scotsman definitely made plenty of those, with no fewer than 18 new signings added to Neil's squad - albeit one of those in Chiquinho has already departed.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Eight matches into 2023-24 though and Stoke sit in 20th position in the Championship table, having won just the twice and they have been defeated five times already - the latest coming in a 3-1 home loss to Hull City on Sunday.

Boos rained down on Neil and his squad for a lot of the match, with the pressure seemingly ramping up on the 42-year-old to get immediate results.

Should Alex Neil be worried about losing his Stoke City job?

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Neil will be under mounting pressure at the Bet365 Stadium, with the mass changes at the club over the summer so far not having the desired effect.

"Alex Neil must be under pressure at Stoke," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"He's not exactly hit the ground running since joining the club from Sunderland - I like Alex Neil as a manager and he's proven to be one of the better managers in the league, he knows the tactical side of the game very well.

"But since joining from Sunderland, Stoke have played 53 games with 18 wins, 11 draws and 24 losses - his lowest win ratio by some way in his career to date.

"Four defeats in their last five games, languishing in the bottom half of the table, he seriously needs to put some points on the board.

"The next two games Stoke have are not easy games, both away, Bournemouth in the cup and Bristol City in the league.

"It cannot be said that Alex has not been backed in the transfer window, he's signed good players - we have to give them time understandably but I picked Stoke at the start at the season, given the transfer window that they had, that they may be dark horses.

"It's still early in the season, but they definitely need to pick up some points quickly."

What is Alex Neil's contract situation at Stoke City?

Alex Neil looks set to make his third signing of the summer.

When arriving at Stoke back in August 2022, Neil signed a guaranteed three-year contract with the club, who had prized him away from Sunderland in the process.

That means he has just under two years to go on the deal he signed, giving him until the summer of 2025.

However, if the results and performances continue to spiral then the City owners may have no other choice but to relieve Neil of his duties.

Considering he has brought in staff such as Paul Gallagher over the summer and technical director Ricky Martin, who he worked with at Norwich City earlier in his career, it seems like Neil has been given everything he wanted, but for now it isn't working out.

And it would likely be an expensive contract termination for Stoke, who since dropping into the second tier in 2018 have parted company with three different permanent managers already.