Paul Warne has responded to the speculation linking Darren Moore with his role as Derby County manager.

Moore was spotted in attendance at Pride Park during the Rams’ 2-1 defeat to Oxford United midweek.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss is currently out of work and looking for his next role in management.

This led to some suggesting that he could be in attendance with a view to replacing Warne at the helm at Pride Park.

Moore departed the Owls over the summer following a disagreement with the club’s owners.

The 49-year-old led the Yorkshire club back to the Championship after a dramatic play-off triumph.

What has Paul Warne said about Darren Moore’s presence at Pride Park?

Warne confirmed that there was nothing conspiratorial going on with Moore’s attendance of the defeat to the U’s on Tuesday night.

The Derby manager revealed that he was sitting beside his wife, as he had been given the ticket by Warne himself.

“Darren Moore was at the game too [as well as Liam Rosenior],” said the 50-year-old, via Derbyshire Live.

“Newsflash it was me who gave him the ticket.

"He sat with my wife.

“Not everything is conspiratorial.

“Some things just happen.

“You are allowed to watch a game and not buy someone."

How has the start of the season gone for Derby County?

Derby have suffered a slow start to the new campaign, losing both of their opening home fixtures.

An away win against Burton Albion has earned the team some much-needed points as they look to battle for promotion to the Championship.

Warne took over after the start of the previous season, but a seventh place finish prevented them from competing in the play-offs.

The Rams will be aiming to get their way back to the second tier at the second time of asking after last term’s disappointment.

Moore remains looking for a new role in management following his departure from Wednesday in June.

There is no doubt that his name will continue to be thrown around at the first sign of a manager in the EFL struggling for results due to his achievements at Hillsborough.

Defeats to Oxford United and Wigan Athletic have put Derby on the back foot to start this campaign, which has raised the pressure on Warne to get results over the next few weeks.

Only three teams have maintained a perfect start to the new season in League One so far, with Peterborough United, Stevenage and Bolton Wanderers all earning nine points from nine.

Next up for Derby is the visit of Fleetwood Town to Pride Park on 19 August.

Is it too soon for Derby County to be considering Paul Warne’s future?

It is still August and there have been just three league games this season, so it is definitely too soon to consider a change in manager.

Obviously if this form does continue then the pressure will seriously start to mount.

Moore is a figure that will shadow over every League One, and even Championship, coach that hits a rough patch this season.

But Warne deserves to see out the remainder of the transfer window, with Derby still looking to secure his remaining targets before the 1 September deadline.