‘Not even that bothered’ – Significant player news drops at QPR

Grant Hall is set to leave Queens Park Rangers this summer after rejecting a contract offer from the club.

The defender has been at the Hoops for a good while now and has been skipper during his time at the club, with him enjoying a decent season this year.

Indeed, though he has suffered with lengthy injury lay-offs through his spell with the men from w12, it did look as though he was at his best this season.

Clearly, the Hoops wanted to keep him at the club but terms could not be agreed and so he will be leaving this summer on a free, with the likes of Yoann Barbet and Conor Masterson being asked to step in in the final games of this season.

A player who has had a decent season but has suffered with horrible injury fortune, the tone from R’s fans seems to be one where some are slightly disappointed but others think it is for the best – devastation there is not.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said in response to the news:

Hall to leave #QPR after rejecting contract offer https://t.co/ciH8htxii6 via @westlondonsport — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) June 19, 2020

Not even that bothered — lharco (@lharco321) June 19, 2020

About time to move him on. Been a good servant but far too injury prone and no doubt one of the highest earners at the club. — Josh Barton (@bartonj2410) June 19, 2020

Easily replaced. — Ian qpr (@Ianexall1) June 19, 2020

Shame, but now got time to find a replacement. — NICK TAYLOR🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@HEVERNICK) June 19, 2020

Good player on his day. But with his injuries and on a high wage probably sensible move from the club — Joe (@Joe00595712) June 19, 2020

Id like to know more details, but it's rough when a player rejects the club, especially when QPR has done nothing but give him endless chances and stood by him while injured for such a long period. — Aitor 🌧 (@LondonR) June 19, 2020

Not ideal especially with the lack of cbs we have at the club and the fact that he is our captain. But I really like masterson who is more than capable to step in, just hope we don’t get any injuries — Sam Prior (@samprior1882) June 19, 2020

OK player. Seems nice bloke but always gets injured every season and not like cabt replace for cheaper. — Tia & Diego (@JCK_W12) June 19, 2020