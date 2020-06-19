Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Not even that bothered’ – Significant player news drops at QPR

Grant Hall is set to leave Queens Park Rangers this summer after rejecting a contract offer from the club.

The defender has been at the Hoops for a good while now and has been skipper during his time at the club, with him enjoying a decent season this year.

Indeed, though he has suffered with lengthy injury lay-offs through his spell with the men from w12, it did look as though he was at his best this season.

Clearly, the Hoops wanted to keep him at the club but terms could not be agreed and so he will be leaving this summer on a free, with the likes of Yoann Barbet and Conor Masterson being asked to step in in the final games of this season.

A player who has had a decent season but has suffered with horrible injury fortune, the tone from R’s fans seems to be one where some are slightly disappointed but others think it is for the best – devastation there is not.

