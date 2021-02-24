‘Not even good enough for Sunday League’ – Many Preston fans react as four changes are made for QPR clash

Preston North End are looking to arrest a poor run of form that has seen them win just once in their last six Championship outings as they welcome Queens Park Rangers to Deepdale.

The pressure is building on Alex Neil as the Lilywhites have slumped to 16th in the table following last night’s results – although a win tonight would see them climb back into the top half.

They welcome a QPR team though who have been bang in-form since the turn of the year, and it has coincided with the return of Charlie Austin to Loftus Road.

Austin has scored a few goals since coming back on a loan deal until the end of the season, and he will be looking to help down North End and give the Hoops a fifth win in a row.

Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Preston North End’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Daniel Johnson - 2019/20? 9 10 11 12

Alex Neil has had to make changes to the North End side with Liam Lindsay missing out with a knock, but he’s also dropped Jayson Molumby, Emil Riis and Daniel Johnson to the bench, with Sepp van den Berg, Brad Potts, Anthony Gordon and Scott Sinclair all coming in.

The one player that North End fans aren’t happy to see is Potts – check out some reactions below.

Not a bad team…… and then you see Potts — Connor (@Conpne03) February 24, 2021

What is his affiliation with Brad Potts — Kyle Fleming (@kylefleminggg) February 24, 2021

Why is he so obsessed with potts? He's not even good enough for Sunday league! — Gareth Livesey (@GarethLivesey95) February 24, 2021

The fact he thinks potts is a better option than molumby is scary! — Gareth Livesey (@GarethLivesey95) February 24, 2021

So AN is now playing pick balls out of a bag and see which names come out. — Phil W 💙 (@PNEPhil) February 24, 2021

Neil just throws the names in a hat then the first eleven out get a start. Why else can potts play — W23PNE (@kscott706) February 24, 2021

How is Potts getting gametime for us I’m so confused — Adam (@PnefcA) February 24, 2021

Potts has dirt on AN. — Alex Atkinson (@atkypne) February 24, 2021