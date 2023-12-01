In September, less than two months into the 2023-24 Championship season, new Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle made a brave call to let veteran boss Neil Warnock depart.

Just a few months prior, Nagle had convinced Warnock to stay on for one more season at the Terriers after masterminding their great escape from the second tier relegation zone, having replaced the faltering Mark Fotheringham back in February.

But on the eve of the club's seventh league match of the season, Warnock revealed that he would be stepping down early as the new Town hierarchy had found his successor, revealing that it was always the plan that he would step aside early if the right fit was identified.

The man to succeed Warnock would be Darren Moore, who had gotten Sheffield Wednesday promoted to the Championship just a few months prior, but his start to life in West Yorkshire has been difficult.

How has Darren Moore got on at Huddersfield Town so far?

Because Huddersfield didn't do an awful lot of transfer business in the summer, Moore had a squad that was thin in quality in certain areas that he had to deal with, and the results have showed just that.

It took five matches for Town to get off the mark under Moore, with three draws and a defeat until the streak was snapped with a 2-1 win over QPR in October.

They have conceded four goals on three separate occasions since though, with Birmingham City, Cardiff and Leeds United putting the Terriers to the sword, and before the surprise win at Sunderland on Wednesday night, Moore had only picked up six points out of a possible 24 from the previous eight matches.

That aforementioned success at the Stadium of Light though thanks to Delano Burgzorg's winning second half strike meant that the gap was still six points to QPR in 22nd position, with the R's finally getting off the mark themselves under Marti Cifuentes.

What has Kevin Nagle said on Darren Moore's Huddersfield Town future?

Even though he picked up a first away win as Huddersfield manager this week against Sunderland, the pressure is still on Moore from some fans to get results consistently and fast, or else the Terriers could soon be in the relegation zone of the Championship.

However, Town owner Kevin Nagle has backed the 49-year-old to turn things around at the John Smith's Stadium and that sacking him is not being thought about whatsoever.

"That is not even a consideration," Nagle said when asked by BBC Radio Leeds if Moore could lose his job soon if results don't consistently pick up.

"I understand that in the UK line of business that when somebody asks that question and they answer that question quickly, it might be the beginning of the end, that is not the case here.

"I believe in Darren and you are seeing the very beginning, I think, of something that is really great.

"It's going to take a little bit of time and we have to give him some of those building blocks in order to be successful.

"I am just as accountable as he is. Jake Edwards is just as accountable as he is and Mark (Cartwright) and the whole of the recruitment team.

"So we are all in this together and working on behalf and for the fans of Huddersfield."