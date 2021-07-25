‘Not entirely sure on this’ – West Brom eye up swoop for available 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom still have work to do in the transfer market before the season gets underway and Valerien Ismael will be hoping he can bring in another couple of players in the next few weeks.

According to the latest report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Baggies are interested in making a move for former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach this summer.

He is available after he was one of the numerous players released by the Owls at the end of their deals following their relegation from the Championship.

Reach has also reportedly been on the radar of Blackburn Rovers, but a move to a side that has just come down from the Premier League might be an appealing one for the midfielder.

The 28-year-old has a wealth of experience in the Championship and might be a useful option for West Brom to have in their squad.

With West Brom entering the race for Reach, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel he could be the right signing for them to make…

Adam Jones

Well, why not?

This is an admirable move from West Bromwich Albion considering promotion rivals Fulham just spent £12m on Harry Wilson – and on a free transfer – the 28-year-old would be a great squad player to have at The Hawthorns.

West Brom will already know how badly Covid-19 has affected the Championship with a huge reduction in revenue and transfer embargoes galore but they also how important it is to have strength in depth when aiming for promotion.

With this potential transfer, the Baggies can take care of both the financial and depth issues, whilst allowing them to spend more money on key transfers for their starting lineup that will allow them to maximise their chances of promotion.

Moving on to Reach more specifically, he was a reliable figure for Sheffield Wednesday up until his departure this summer.

Since joining in 2016 from Preston, he has made 37 or more appearances in each of his five seasons at Hillsborough.

And during a busy season when injuries are likely to creep in, having someone like Reach would be an excellent signing for Valerien Ismael who will have already come up against the 28-year-old when he was managing Barnsley last season.

It’s a cheap signing, one they can get sorted quickly and one that will add depth and a wealth of Championship experience to the West Midlands side.

It’s a big yes from me.

22 things all West Brom fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 The Hawthorns has been West Brom’s home ground since which year? 1906 1900 1911 1903

Toby Wilding

I’m not entirely sure on this deal for West Brom in my opinion.

I can certainly understand why the Baggies might be keen to add some midfielders to their squad this summer, having lost several options in the centre of the park since the end of last season.

However, given West Brom will be targeting promotion in the coming campaign, you do wonder whether a player who spent last season with a club who slipped to relegation from the Championship, I do wonder whether he would be able to make the required impact for the Baggies, particularly if they do win promotion.

Indeed, while there can be no doubting Reach’s ability to come up with a spectacular game-changing moment on occasion, you do question whether he would be able to consistently perform to the level demanded of him by manager Valerien Ismael and the rest of the club.

As a result, I do feel as though there may be better options out there for the Baggies to explore in the rest of this transfer window.

Jacob Potter

There are plenty of pros and cons to this potential agreement.

Reach does have experience of playing in the Championship on a regular basis, having featured for Sheffield Wednesday in recent years.

He has shown glimpses of his quality at this level as well, but some might question whether he’d be a good enough option to start regularly for West Brom this season.

Reach was part of a Sheffield Wednesday team that really struggled last season, and there might be a few concerns over his wage demands, with Salary Sport revealing that he was on wages of £23,000 last term with the Owls.

There are better options out there for West Brom this summer, and if they have serious ambitions of challenging for promotion into the Premier League, then this might be one then look at avoiding.

He wouldn’t be an upgrade on either Matheus Pereira or Grady Diangana at the Hawthorns.