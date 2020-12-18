Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Not enough’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Tony Pulis’ comments on transfers

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis wants to make at least four new signings in the January transfer window.

Pulis is still searching for his first victory at Owls manager since replacing Garry Monk in the Hillsborough dugout last month – taking just three points from his opening eight league matches.

Following their defeat at Nottingham Forest in midweek, Pulis’ men face another massive game with Coventry City at Hillsborough on Saturday, knowing that another loss could mean Wednesday spend Christmas bottom of the Championship.

And Yorkshire Live has revealed that Pulis is hoping to bring in a new left-back, centre midfielder, winger and striker in a desperate bid to help Wednesday avoid being relegated to League One.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 25

Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances?

Wednesday made no less than nine summer signings, but the the majority have been unable to have the desired impact – with one of their notable incomings, Jack Marriott, making just seven appearances before returning to Derby following a calf problem.

Pulis will be hoping his January signings fare better, and here, we’ve been looking at how some Owls supporters have been reacting to his transfer plans on Twitter.

Check some of the best responses below:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not enough’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Tony Pulis’ comments on transfers

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: