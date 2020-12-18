‘Not enough’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Tony Pulis’ comments on transfers

Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis wants to make at least four new signings in the January transfer window.

Pulis is still searching for his first victory at Owls manager since replacing Garry Monk in the Hillsborough dugout last month – taking just three points from his opening eight league matches.

Following their defeat at Nottingham Forest in midweek, Pulis’ men face another massive game with Coventry City at Hillsborough on Saturday, knowing that another loss could mean Wednesday spend Christmas bottom of the Championship.

And Yorkshire Live has revealed that Pulis is hoping to bring in a new left-back, centre midfielder, winger and striker in a desperate bid to help Wednesday avoid being relegated to League One.

Wednesday made no less than nine summer signings, but the the majority have been unable to have the desired impact – with one of their notable incomings, Jack Marriott, making just seven appearances before returning to Derby following a calf problem.

Pulis will be hoping his January signings fare better, and here, we’ve been looking at how some Owls supporters have been reacting to his transfer plans on Twitter.

Check some of the best responses below:

That will be fun with a transfer embargo. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) December 18, 2020

1 striker though? We need 2 at least! — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) December 18, 2020

Dom. Has he specifically told YOU 4…really? We would all be more interested in what he told Chansiri yesterday to be honest. — stephen varns (@stevie1953) December 18, 2020

The squads disjointed.

We’ve 6 centre backs.

Another 4 will make it a secure starting 11 if Westwood can get himself fit. — Cycling Engineer (@mattstocks71) December 18, 2020

Lets hope they are set up for 1st of Jan, but to be fair, I'd toss it off too if i hadn't been paid. Think most people would. Think paying players is more important. — Adam McNeill (@macs_swfc) December 18, 2020

Bottom of the league and not paying players I bet they are queuing up — Paul Simpson (@paulsimpson986) December 18, 2020

Only one striker ?

That won’t be enough when he gets injured after two games just like all the other players we sign ! — Dave Warburton (@dwarbs) December 18, 2020

He needs 2-3 strikers and to clear the others out — Martin Acko (@moscowowls) December 18, 2020

I'd say at least 11 new signings — Michael (@AddinellMichael) December 18, 2020

Not enough! — Craig Graham (@CraigyG123) December 18, 2020