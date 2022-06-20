“Not enough” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on Bournemouth’s expected bid for Middlesbrough midfielder

Whilst this summer at Middlesbrough will be about recruiting intelligently in order to mount a promotion push, Chris Wilder will also be hoping to keep hold of some of his more integral first-teamers.

Marcus Tavernier is one current Boro player who is of interest in the higher division, with Bournemouth reportedly readying a £10 million bid for the creative midfielder.

Isaiah Jones is another who is being watched in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all monitoring his situation at the Riverside Stadium.

Addressing Bournemouth’s interest, and the suggested £10 million bid, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “It boils down to your ability and being able to adapt, but I think he could do.

“First of all, I think 10 million is not enough and I don’t believe Middlesbrough would accept 10 million for him.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Middlesbrough players are playing for now?

1 of 27 1) Where is Adam Reach playing now? West Brom Sheffield Wednesday Preston Portsmouth

“And it’s a difficult one, you know, the club will be trying, I’m sure Chris Wilder will be trying to convince him to stay to help them get promoted and say right next season, you will be playing in the Premier League with Middlesbrough.”

The verdict

Tavernier was an important part of Middlesbrough’s season last time out, proving to possess the creative abilities, intelligence and off-the-ball attributes to justify higher level interest.

A versatile option too, Tavernier impressed when he was deployed as wing-back too, managing to provide an attacking threat from a deeper role than he has been accustomed to.

As Palmer points out, Middlesbrough will be striving for promotion to the Premier League next season, which means keeping the core of the squad together is mightily important.

It will be interesting to see if the Cherries strengthen their interest and table a bid and if further interest might arise over the next few weeks.