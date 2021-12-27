‘Not down to me’ – Sunderland ace makes admission over his future

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has told Chronicle Live that contract talks are yet to have been held between him and the club so far.

The Australian centre back has proven to have been a vital component of Lee Johnson’s squad once again this season and has made a total of 25 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Despite being an almost constant presence for his side, there has seemingly been no progress with regards to Wright being handed a new contract at the Stadium of Light, with speculation over his long term future with the Black Cats being set to continue into the new year.

Speaking recently about the situation, the 29-year-old was quick to make the following admission:

“I’m enjoying my football and I’m very much focused on that.

“There has been no conversation [about a new contract] at all so I’m just concentrating on playing football and seeing where that takes us.

“I’d like to stay when the conversations happen, but I guess that’s not down to me, but when they want to talk we can talk.

“We’ll see what happens.”

Quiz: Can you remember Sunderland’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 What was Sunderland's Boxing Day result in 2019? 1-0 0-0 1-1 2-0

Wright signed for the North East outfit back in the summer of 2020 and has since gone on to play just shy of 70 games for the Sky Bet League One side.

He has largely been used in his usual role of centre back but has also filled in at full back when required.

The Verdict

It is a shame that Wright is being made to wait over a new contract at the Stadium of Light, however it could well be a hint that his future lies away from the club.

There is no doubt that Johnson counts on him as one of his most reliable and consistent players but the continued lack of talks seems to suggest that all is not well between the two parties.

Wright is now 29 but at the same time he still has plenty of years left ahead of him at a very good level.

He has proven how important he is for Sunderland this season and should be duly rewarded with fresh terms in the not too distant future.