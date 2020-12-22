‘Not done’ – Journalist provides key Barnsley transfer update

Barnsley have an interest in signing Liam Kitching from Forest Green Rovers, but it’s been reported that any deal for the centre-back is not done.

Reports from Football Insider yesterday appeared to suggest that Barnsley had struck a deal for Kitching, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

As per Doug O’Kane at the Barnsley Chronicle, whilst there is interest from Oakwell in the centre-back, the deal isn’t done.

I understand Forest Green centre-back Liam Kitching is someone Barnsley are looking at but the deal is not done as reported elsewhere. Highly-rated 21-year-old who could follow Ethan Pinnock in going from the Gloucestershire club to Oakwell. #barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) December 21, 2020

Kitching, 21, is a product of the Leeds United academy, but he never made the grade at Elland Road and, subsequently, was on the move to Forest Green Rovers looking to build himself a career in the EFL.

And, he’s done that.

In total, Kitching has made 53 appearances for Forest Green across his career, including 15 in the current League Two campaign.

His form in the heart of defence has helped the club to second in the league heading into Christmas, with Forest Green trailing only Newport County at this stage.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Barnsley’s academy?

1 of 22 Jacob Butterfield? Yes No

As for Barnsley, they are 13th in the Championship table right now, having made a good start to life under Valerien Ismael.

The Verdict

Kitching is a centre-back with some really good attributes.

The way he’s left Leeds and built a career for himself in the EFL is seriously impressive and he looks like he might be rewarded eventually with a move back into the Championship.

Barnsley does look a really good fit for him.

Thoughts? Let us know!