‘Not done himself any favours’, ‘Time to go’ – These Sunderland fans are furious with key figure after FA Cup defeat

Sunderland fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Mansfield in the FA Cup yesterday.

An early goal from Rhys Oates gave the League Two side the lead, with the Black Cats really struggling throughout. The poor performance was highlighted by the fact that Lee Johnson decided to make four subs at half-time in a bid to turn things around.

They didn’t have the desired impact though, as Sunderland couldn’t get an equaliser, which means they are out the cup.

Worryingly, it continues an alarming run of form, with the Wearside outfit having lost three in a row and four in five.

Therefore, some fans are starting to question the boss, although it should be pointed out that others do feel he is the man to take the club up, with promotion the priority for Sunderland.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from a section of the support on Twitter…

Plenty you can legitimately have a go at Lee Johnson for today. Horrendous performance. Him ‘blaming the fans’ isn’t one of them though. You know, on account that he didn’t. #SAFC — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) November 6, 2021

Johnson not done himself any favours with that interview #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) November 6, 2021

To be honest I don’t think the players are playing for him no tempo no movement he said it him self, then carries on to blame us, Time to go Lee Johnson. #SAFC — GILESY (@GILESY1973) November 6, 2021

Lee Johnson says he’s learning all the time and then never learns. Woeful manager.#SAFC — Adam 🔱 (@SunlunAdam) November 6, 2021

The most interesting point from Lee Johnson’s post-match interview was his reference to the ‘magnitude’ of the football club, and how it can be ‘overwhelming’. The accusation of the job being ‘too big’ was often levelled at Jack Ross. Is it the same situation with LJ? #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) November 6, 2021

Pathetic right now ,managers have lost their job for much less than this 🙄 Is it time up for Lee Johnson ? #safc https://t.co/beGEd55vrZ — Connor 🏳️‍🌈 (@trent4_connor) November 6, 2021

I’m not Johnson out personally. But if you can’t understand why people are Johnson out then you are absolutely deluded. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) November 6, 2021