‘Not done himself any favours’, ‘Time to go’ – These Sunderland fans are furious with key figure after FA Cup defeat

10 mins ago

Sunderland fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Mansfield in the FA Cup yesterday.

An early goal from Rhys Oates gave the League Two side the lead, with the Black Cats really struggling throughout. The poor performance was highlighted by the fact that Lee Johnson decided to make four subs at half-time in a bid to turn things around.

They didn’t have the desired impact though, as Sunderland couldn’t get an equaliser, which means they are out the cup.

Worryingly, it continues an alarming run of form, with the Wearside outfit having lost three in a row and four in five.

Therefore, some fans are starting to question the boss, although it should be pointed out that others do feel he is the man to take the club up, with promotion the priority for Sunderland.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from a section of the support on Twitter…


