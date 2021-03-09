‘Not convinced’ – Watford keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are interested in signing Adam Reach from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer transfer window, Football League World understands.

Reach will see his deal at Hillsborough expire in the summer, potentially bringing a five-year stay with Wednesday to an end.

Sources have told Football League World that Watford and Cardiff City are monitoring the midfielder’s situation ahead of the summer.

The 28-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the Owls since arriving from Middlesbrough and has been a regular this season under four different managers.

Would he be a good free transfer for promotion-chasing Watford, then?

Our writers discuss…

Ned Holmes

I’m not convinced by this one, if I’m honest.

It may be the case that Watford are expecting to lose some of their key attacking players should they fail to win promotion this term.

In that sense, Reach could be a cheap option to bolster their squad.

But he’s not been consistent enough at Wednesday in recent years to convince me that he’s ready to be playing at a side challenging for promotion, which the Hornets will want to be.

There’s no way he’s the sort of signing they should be making if they’re a Premier League club either.

I’d move on from this if I were them.

Sam Rourke

A lot depends here on what division Watford find themselves in next season.

Reach is an impressive player at Championship level and when on song he can be a really useful asset, with his long-range shooting ability one of his best attributes.

Right now, you look at that Watford team and there is quite simply no place for Reach in that XI.

The likes of Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr, Ken Sema et al are all performing to a high level and excelling, and if they do get promotion, the Hornets are going to be wanting to keep hold of these talents.

Now, if they do stay down, I’d expect a mass exodus of players so bringing in someone like Reach on a free transfer could be a really good bit of business, considering the wealth of experience he has at this level.

He’d provide a versatile option too, with Reach able to operate in numerous positions on the pitch.

George Harbey

I think Reach would be a decent squad player to have regardless of whichever division Watford find themselves in next season.

It has obviously been a disappointing campaign for the Owls and Reach hasn’t been at his best, but he has still had five goal involvements and been one of Wednesday’s more creative outlets going forward.

I think he’d fit into Xisco Munoz’s system at Vicarage Road really well, too. Kiko Femenia and Adam Masina like to get high and wide and create plenty of chances, and produced arguably two of their best performances of the season against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

He has the pace and knowledge to get forward and create chances, and I think he’d suit the Hornets’ style way. We know how good he can be on his day, and he’d deserve a chance to test himself in the Premier League if Watford went up.