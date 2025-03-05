This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have had their fair share of injuries this season in midfield. The likes of Ollie Arblaster, Vini Souza, Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton have missed time this season.

Therefore, the emergence of Sydie Peck from the club's youth ranks has been a much-needed relief for Sheffield United in the centre of the park.

Before this season, Peck had played just nine senior minutes for Sheffield United. Therefore, not many were expecting the 20-year-old to become one of the key features in Chris Wilder's side this season.

Sydie Peck 2024/25 Championship stats, per Fotmob Duels won 104 Aerial duels won 20 Successful Passes 902 Accurate long balls 50

And after being thrown in at the metaphorical deep end in the form of a Championship promotion battle this season, questions are starting to arise about whether Peck could handle yet another step up if Sheffield United are to maintain their place in the top two by the end of the season.

We asked FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit, Jimmy from the Blades Ramble YouTube channel, whether he feels Peck can make the step-up into the Premier League in what will essentially be his second season in the senior game.

He said: "I'm not convinced that Peck is ready for the Premier League at the moment. His development this season has been superb, but he's been fast-tracked into the first team.

"He may surprise us again and kick on to the next level though, like Ollie Arblaster did."

Arblaster was recalled from his loan spell at then-League One side Port Vale midway through the 2023/24 Premier League season and played considerable minutes in the first team, starting 11 top flight games and captaining the side twice.

Therefore, Jimmy has seen young midfielders blossom into first-team regulars in the blink of an eye, but even he admits it may be a step too far for Peck to reach the required level immediately.

"I think it's a big ask for such a young lad," he said. "He wasn't expected to play nearly as many games as he has done so far this season, so I think it'll be too much of an ask for him to become a Premier League regular at this stage."

Peck should be kept as a squad option rather than being loaned out

Many Sheffield United fans feel that it may be too soon for Sydie Peck to be a regular in the starting eleven for a Premier League side, but Jimmy feels that a loan move shouldn't materialise for the 20-year-old if they were to go up.

"Perhaps a loan move to a Championship side might accelerate his development, but I think it's more likely he remains a squad option," he said.

"We've still got a lot of work to do as a squad if we are to be promoted, and I think he's going to be a big part of that."

Clearly, Peck wasn't meant to take a starring role in this season's promotion bid at Bramall Lane, and we may see an unlikely run in the Premier League next season from Peck if the Blades' injury issues persist through next season.