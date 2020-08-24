‘Not convinced’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as deal for striker edges closer

Middlesbrough are in advanced talks to sign former Arsenal and Toulouse striker Yaya Sanogo on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

Boro have made just the one signing in QPR defender Grant Hall this summer, and Neil Warnock will be undoubtedly keen to add more fresh faces to his squad this summer.

Football Insider claim that a deal for a striker seems to be in the pipeline, with Yaya Sanogo in talks with the Teesside club ahead of a potential move to the Riverside.

Sanogo is widely known for his time at Arsenal. The 27-year-old scored one goal in 19 games for the Gunners, and started only twice in the Premier League for the North London club.

The Frenchman has since had spells with Crystal Palace, Ajax, Charlton Athletic, and most recently, Toulouse.

Sanogo is now a free-agent after departing Toulouse, after scoring 15 goals in 67 games for the Ligue 1 side during a three-year spell at the club.

Neil Warnock now looks set to lure the powerful forward to the Riverside, which has subsequently divided opinions amongst the Boro faithful.

Here, we take a look at what Middlesbrough fans had to say in response to this speculation…

Sanogo or Sanonogo — Steven Wallace (@stewallace86) August 24, 2020

41 career goals and he's 27 — Benboro85 (@benboro85) August 24, 2020

Great goalscoring record. 😭 — Dan Mitchell (@theantifitPT) August 24, 2020

Sanogoal. Great. — Paris “Desouza” Guillot (@ParisDesouza) August 24, 2020

hahahahahahahahahaha. Good, if we sign strikers that already can't score, we can no longer be blamed for breaking them. — Matt Brunton (@Brunners_) August 24, 2020

Hi pete, just checking its 2020? — ryan higgins (@ryan_higgins) August 24, 2020

Pop into co-op and grab a couple defenders and a striker who's not Yaya Sanogo please pal — Are The Boro At It Again? (@BoroBanterWatch) August 24, 2020

Guess he's off to QPR or any other Championship club ! — Stephen Dobson (@scarecrow450) August 24, 2020

Not going to lie, I am definitely one of those fans who complains about us not signing people but then I complain when I see who we are linked with. Not convinced on Sanogo, surely means Britt has one foot out of the door? I won’t be complaining when he proves me wrong though — Ben (@Strickland__Ben) August 24, 2020

41 career goals at 27, inject it 🤩 — Jack (@MFCJackk) August 24, 2020

Pulis ball is back 🤩🤩 — Josh (@MFC__Josh) August 24, 2020