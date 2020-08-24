Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Not convinced’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as deal for striker edges closer

Published

9 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough are in advanced talks to sign former Arsenal and Toulouse striker Yaya Sanogo on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

Boro have made just the one signing in QPR defender Grant Hall this summer, and Neil Warnock will be undoubtedly keen to add more fresh faces to his squad this summer.

Football Insider claim that a deal for a striker seems to be in the pipeline, with Yaya Sanogo in talks with the Teesside club ahead of a potential move to the Riverside.

Sanogo is widely known for his time at Arsenal. The 27-year-old scored one goal in 19 games for the Gunners, and started only twice in the Premier League for the North London club.

The Frenchman has since had spells with Crystal Palace, Ajax, Charlton Athletic, and most recently, Toulouse.

Sanogo is now a free-agent after departing Toulouse, after scoring 15 goals in 67 games for the Ligue 1 side during a three-year spell at the club.

Neil Warnock now looks set to lure the powerful forward to the Riverside, which has subsequently divided opinions amongst the Boro faithful.

Here, we take a look at what Middlesbrough fans had to say in response to this speculation…


