QPR

‘Not convinced’, ‘Please no’ – These QPR fans aren’t impressed with latest transfer rumour

Published

5 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers are interested in bringing Luke Amos back to the club this summer.

The 23-year-old returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur this week. He’d featured 32 times for QPR in the Championship this season, scoring twice, and now Mark Warburton would like to bring him back.

West London Sport claim the R’s boss is looking at another loan deal for Amos, this time with the view to a permanent deal.

Amos has split opinion at QPR. He missed the opening stages of the campaign through injury but returned to become one of Warburton’s most reliable players.

He’s had some good performances especially in the season finale, and with Spurs having been linked with Ebere Eze throughout the season, a potential player-plus-cash deal could be on the cards.

Plenty of QPR fans took to Twitter to share their views on the situation, and here’s what they had to say:


