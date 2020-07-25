‘Not convinced’, ‘Please no’ – These QPR fans aren’t impressed with latest transfer rumour

Queens Park Rangers are interested in bringing Luke Amos back to the club this summer.

The 23-year-old returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur this week. He’d featured 32 times for QPR in the Championship this season, scoring twice, and now Mark Warburton would like to bring him back.

West London Sport claim the R’s boss is looking at another loan deal for Amos, this time with the view to a permanent deal.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Amos has split opinion at QPR. He missed the opening stages of the campaign through injury but returned to become one of Warburton’s most reliable players.

He’s had some good performances especially in the season finale, and with Spurs having been linked with Ebere Eze throughout the season, a potential player-plus-cash deal could be on the cards.

Plenty of QPR fans took to Twitter to share their views on the situation, and here’s what they had to say:

Wouldn't mind him back, but only if it is on a cheap…but I can't imagine he'd go for much, if anything — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) July 24, 2020

He did well last 2-3 games and although not a top player for us so far I think he can improve a lot. Really depends on fee and wages. The fact he’s settled in now is big advantage. — Stedders (@andystedman) July 24, 2020

Dont know about signing him. — Conor Wells (@conwells2000) July 24, 2020

Please no — Alfie Mack (@MackAlfie) July 24, 2020

Every game recently Warburton has said he has been outstanding so pretty clear he wants him. Nominal fee and it's fine — Chris Hermitage (@ChrisHermitage) July 24, 2020

I'd be keen to know why Warburton rates him so highly. His performances this season don't seem to justify it. — Matt Priestley (@MattPriestley17) July 24, 2020

I don't think Luke would be a good signing, I know he was injured, for a significant spell the season before last, but I think he's spent too long at academy level and is too peripheral in games. Compare him to Ilias, who has really developed — Kevin McSweeney (@McShabby) July 24, 2020

I’m not convinced by him I’ll be honest but if it’s a cheap deal I’ll take it — Cameron Pearson (@CameronP93_) July 24, 2020

If the deal is cheap and wage is reasonable. I don’t see why not.. at the very least he’d be a good squad player and we need to start signing players as we have a very small squad — Jae Temple (@JaeTemple1) July 24, 2020