‘Not convinced,’ ‘Could work out’ – Plymouth Argyle cast eyes over Ipswich Town player: The verdict

Plymouth Argyle have joined the chase for Ipswich Town striker James Norwood, as per a Football League World exclusive from yesterday afternoon.

The Pilgrims join a whole host of League One clubs who are interested in the 31-year-old, with Lincoln City, Oxford United and Portsmouth all expressing an interest.

Norwood has been confined to just 21 minutes of League One football this season, spending a lot of time with the club’s U23s.

The vastly experienced EFL forward has not been involved in matchday squad in two months in the senior set up at Ipswich, with a move away from Portman Road looking increasingly likely.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their opinions on this potential move…

Marcus Ally

With Luke Jephcott, Ryan Hardie, Niall Ennis and Jordan Garrick all providing adequate striking options for a League One play-off push it is hard to see why James Norwood would choose to move to Devon in the January transfer window.

Norwood is an attractive prospect given the goals he has scored in previous years and experience he brings to a team. However, I am not so sure that he fits into Ryan Lowe’s fluid style of play nor would it be the best destination for him.

At 31, Norwood does not want to be sat on the bench or even out of the matchday like he is at the moment at Ipswich and therefore Argyle would be a fairly tricky nut to crack. It would be a smart addition for the Pilgrims but from the players point of view I am not convinced that this would be the right move.

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one and something that could work out nicely for Argyle.

Norwood has fallen out of favour at Ipswich and reports suggest that the Portman Road outfit are ready to let him leave in the January window.

In Ryan Hardie and Luke Jephcott, Plymouth have a front two that can be very dangerous on their day but the latter in particular has struggled for consistency in front of goal this season.

Adding a proven goalscorer like Norwood could be a smart move from Ryan Lowe, giving him some more cover and competition in forward areas and potentially aiding the development of his young strikers.

We know that Plymouth aren’t blessed with a huge budget, so the fact Ipswich are keen to get rid of the 31-year-old should play into their hands.

George Dagless

It’s a tough one to call for me.

On the one hand you’ve got Plymouth boasting plenty of attacking talent already and it’s fair to say that they might not desperately need Norwood.

On the other hand, you’ve got a player in Norwood who, if he can remain fit and find rhythm, could be a real extra force for the Pilgrims in their promotion challenge, and I think Ryan Lowe as a former striker himself will know exactly how to get a tune out of him.

I think it’ll all depend on the finances involved, to be honest, and if Ipswich are willing to let him go then Plymouth could well be able to strike a deal that works for them.

I think it could work for Argyle, providing it makes financial sense.