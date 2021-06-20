‘Not convinced by this’ – Barnsley eyeing transfer swoop for in-demand defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are facing a crucial summer period now with the Tykes potentially set to have to recruit players under a new manager and under new executives as well.

West Brom are thought to be interested in bringing in Valerien Ismael from Barnsley and they are confident of landing their main target for their vacant managerial position.

While Dane Muprhy has also left his role with Barnsley and it is expected that he will be set to make the move to Championship rivals Nottingham Forest.

Amid all of those reports, Barnsley are now being linked with a potential move for Motherwell defender Stephen O’Donnell. That comes following his impressive performances in the Scottish Premier League last term and also for Scotland so far at the Euros this summer.

It is believed by the Daily Mail that Barnsley are facing rival interest in the right-back from the likes of Derby County, Birmingham City, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers.

With Barnsley keen on signing O’Donnell this summer, we asked our FLW writers if they feel he would be a good addition for the Tykes to make…

Chris Thorpe

I think O’Donnell will receive a lot of interest after his performances for Scotland at the Euros. Barnsley have an eye for a good deal and I think the Motherwell man fits their style well.

He’d come cheaper than a lot of other potential targets in his position for a start.

I think he would be ready to move into a more competitive league and for that reason a move to Oakwell would surely appeal to him.

I would certainly see him slotting into the Tykes’ backline well going forwards.

Ned Holmes

I’m not convinced by this one, if I’m honest.

While Stephen O’Donnell is solid defensively and impressed against England for Scotland, I don’t think he offers enough for Barnsley.

Under Valerien Ismael, they’ve opted for wing-backs that can fly forward down the flanks and cause chaos in the final third and that’s not the Scottish defender’s forte.

There are plenty of players that will better fit their system and O’Donnell’s value is likely to be inflated following the Euros.

The Tykes should avoid this deal.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for the Tykes.

Barnsley have really impressed me in recent months, but their squad could certainly benefit from being strengthened in the near future.

I’m not convinced that he’d be a regular starter for them at first, but he could be a useful addition into their team on a rotational basis in the future.

Barnsley are well-known for playing a high intensity style of football, and I’m not sure we’ve seen any evidence of O’Donnell being suited to that just yet.

There are probably better alternatives out there for the Tykes.