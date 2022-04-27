“Not convinced” – Brighton eye up summer move for Swansea attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brighton & Hove Albion are considering a summer move for Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The report states that the Seagulls are set to face competition from Watford for the forward’s services, with the Hornets looking destined for a second-tier return.

The 21-year-old put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at the Swansea.com Stadium in the summer, with it expected that the clubs in pursuit will need to pay a hefty enough fee.

Obafemi has 11 Championship goals to his name this season in 30 second-tier appearances, chipping in with three assists during that time.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Brighton’s interest in the young forward…

Swansea City quiz: Does the Swansea.com Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Vicarage Road? Bigger Smaller

Alfie Burns

Obafemi has really impressed this season for Swansea, despite their inconsistencies in the Championship.

The 21-year-old has scored plenty of goals and had it not been for Joel Piroe’s exploits in-front of goal, we would’ve probably been talking about Obafemi more.

In terms of a move to Brighton, it’s important for the Seagulls to continue evolving their squad.

Another good season in the Premier League needs to be backed up by investment, with Obafemi feeling like the type of player that would suit Brighton’s transfer model.

He’s young, shown his ability off in the EFL and would be arriving on the South Coast full of confidence, ready to hit the ground running.

If the price is right, it could be a very good deal for Brighton to target.

Adam Jones

Considering he struggled in the early stages of his Swansea spell, Obafemi has shown a lot of character to come back from that and has a good goalscoring record this season to match with 11 goals in 30 league games.

If he does want to make the step up to the Premier League though, it does feel as though he would benefit from having a full season of second-tier football under his belt because of the disruption at the start of his spell at the Swansea.com Stadium.

And from the forward, point of view, he has taken time to adapt to South Wales so it would make sense for him not to make the move away straight away.

And at 21, he has plenty of time to develop so this is a move that may be more beneficial for the Seagulls than the player.

Ned Holmes

This is a tough one.

While there’s a lot to like about Michael Obafemi and you feel he would fit well in Graham Potter’s system at Brighton, the worry is that he’s too similar to some of the other forwards already at the South Coast club.

They’ve got plenty of dynamic attackers but are lacking in a consistent goalscorer and though he’s impressed with Swansea, I’m not convinced by that part of Obafemi’s game.

His record for the Swans is strong but he does not strike me as a natural finisher and I think that could be found out at Premier League level.

It’s still a move that could make sense for Brighton but Obafemi is not the reliable goalscorer they need.