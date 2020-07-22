‘Not convinced at all’ – Leeds linked with surprise move for PL man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to ESPN, via MOT Leeds, Leeds United are interested in signing Claudio Bravo in the summer transfer window.

The experienced stopper has played for the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona, with his contract with the former coming to an end.

Would he be a good signing for Leeds on a free, then? Some of our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I’m not sure whether this would be a good signing for Leeds.

I don’t particularly rate Bravo, nor do I think that he is an upgrade on Kiko Casilla or Illan Meslier, who has been so impressive since coming into the team in the absence of Casilla.

It’s worth remembering that Pep Guardiola brought in Ederson to replace Bravo as the latter struggled for consistency, so I don’t see how he’d fit into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

He’s likely to be on high wages, too, but I think Illan Meslier deserves a chance to prove himself as Leeds’ number one next season, and they have that experienced back-up already in Casilla.

Alfie Burns

I’m not convinced at all by this and if you strip back all the politics, you might as well keep Kiko Casilla around if this is the direction you’re looking to take.

Leeds, for my money, need to invest in Illan Meslier and bring in a goalkeeper to replace Casilla, but it shouldn’t be Bravo.

He’s been prone to a number of errors during his time at City and Pep Guardiola was quick to bring in a new No.1 when things weren’t going right for him.

Of course, he’s got good qualities and would suit Bielsa’s style of play, but so does Casilla and Leeds selecting him on Sunday tells me they are overlooking the politics surrounding his situation.

I don’t see this happening.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think so.

Bravo may have been replaced at Manchester City after a bit of a tough season but he is still a quality goalkeeper and someone that could be a good fit for Leeds.

We know that he’s very good with his feet, which would fit in with the way we’ve seen Bielsa’s side play this term.

Bravo is also an experienced head and would, therefore, complement 20-year-old Illan Meslier well.

It seems as if Kiko Casilla could leave Elland Road this summer, which will mean the Whites need to bolster their options in goal.

It’s a move that could make a lot of sense for Leeds, as long as they don’t break the bank to bring him in.