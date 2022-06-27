“Not completely sold on this one” – Fulham weigh up move for Coventry City star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are eyeing up a move for Coventry City midfielder Gus Hamer, as per a report from The Sun.

The Cottagers, who are preparing for their return to the Premier League, are considering the Sky Blues midfielder as a player who could help advance their recent progress.

Appearing 39 times for the Sky Blues in the Championship last season, Hamer contributed in an attacking sense with three goals and 10 assists, whilst proving to be intelligent and relentless when out of possession.

Hamer is not the only Coventry player on the Fulham radar this summer, with Viktor Gyokeres attracting interest from West London.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Fulham’s interest in the Coventry midfielder…

Marcus Ally

I am not completely sold on this one.

Fulham need to bring in players that are ready to hit the ground running in the Premier League, particularly in central midfield having lost Jean-Michael Seri this summer.

Hamer does not represent that, and though it could be a smart addition for the long term, the Cottagers’ priority right now is achieving survival next season.

With one more season of regular Championship action under his belt, Hamer will be more ready for the step up.

Fulham are already well-stocked in midfield and need to prepare to have far less of the ball than they did in the second tier.

With two years remaining on his contract, Hamer’s transfer value may only decrease in the next season or so, unless he signs a new one, and Fulham can wait in the wings to secure his future at a later date.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

At a side like Fulham, Gus Hamer could well make the step up to the Premier League.

Having been fantastic at Coventry last season, the midfielder has earned the opportunity to test himself at a higher level, but you’d have to question whether a move to Craven Cottage would be the best long term option.

Fulham will give it everything to remain in the top flight next season, but given their recent Premier League record, Hamer could find himself back in the Championship within 12 months.

Indeed, If I were advising Hamer, I’d perhaps wait it out at Coventry for one more year, or at least until a more established Premier League side made a move.

Josh Cole

Although Hamer did impress in the Championship last season, he may not be ready to make the step up the Premier League later this year.

Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that Fulham shouldn’t be looking to take a risk on the Coventry midfielder.

Yet to play in the top-flight, Hamer may struggle to force his way into Fulham’s starting eleven due to the presence of Tom Cairney, Harrison Reed and Josh Onomah.

If the Cottagers are looking to strengthen their options in this particular position, they ought to consider making a move for an individual who has a proven track-record when it comes to delivering the goods at the highest level.