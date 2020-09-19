Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘Not complaining’, ‘Need Depth’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to potential defensive reinforcement

Published

5 mins ago

on

Everton defender Lewis Gibson is set to join Reading on a loan deal as he looks to continue his fine development, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Toffees centre-back was on loan in League One last season and enjoyed a successful campaign at Fleetwood Town, who are managed by former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton.

Reading’s current centre-backs include the experienced Liam Moore and Michael Morrison, and there’s no doubt that the pair could help Gibson develop as a player on and off the ball.

It will be interesting to see what happens to young Reading pair Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes, who both play as centre-back for the Championship club, and would have hoped to be higher up the pecking order going into the new season.

With that in mind, here’s how Reading fans reacted to the news that they’d be bringing in another centre-back…

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14

What club was Billy Sharp loaned from?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not complaining’, ‘Need Depth’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to potential defensive reinforcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: