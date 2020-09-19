‘Not complaining’, ‘Need Depth’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to potential defensive reinforcement

Everton defender Lewis Gibson is set to join Reading on a loan deal as he looks to continue his fine development, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Toffees centre-back was on loan in League One last season and enjoyed a successful campaign at Fleetwood Town, who are managed by former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton.

Reading’s current centre-backs include the experienced Liam Moore and Michael Morrison, and there’s no doubt that the pair could help Gibson develop as a player on and off the ball.

It will be interesting to see what happens to young Reading pair Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes, who both play as centre-back for the Championship club, and would have hoped to be higher up the pecking order going into the new season.

With that in mind, here’s how Reading fans reacted to the news that they’d be bringing in another centre-back…

Think this guy is more someone to cover Richards at Left back rather than block McIntyre or Holmes of game time.. #readingfc https://t.co/uzL11UFe5a — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) September 19, 2020

Hopefully he’s better than the last Everton youngster we brought in on loan… — Rob Knight (@robknight95) September 19, 2020

Hopefully he’s a bit more ready than the last Everton loanee we took on! — Stephen (@SilverF0xes) September 19, 2020

I do get this, but if you can bring in a player better than what you’ve got then you have to take that chance? Especially if we need to get promoted to stop the -12 next year! #ReadingFC https://t.co/OpWZ3IDfHZ — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) September 19, 2020

Not sure how I feel about bringing in a young centre-back on loan that could block the game time of Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes. May as well develop our own players, rather than another club’s. #readingfc — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) September 19, 2020

We need depth in defence. At Fullback we need cover, and CB we need depth. — Chris Hartley (@Chartley1983) September 19, 2020

Looks like we’re definitely getting Gibson then, not complaining. TM gets injured a lot & we need strong depth over 46 games #readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) September 19, 2020