‘Not coming home is he’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh Man United speculation

Interest continues to build in Manchester United midfielder James Garner ahead of the new season.

Garner spent last season on loan in the Championship, struggling to make an impact at Watford in the first half of the campaign before thriving at Nottingham Forest in the second half.

Forest are understandably keen to bring Garner back on loan to the City Ground for next season, but they face a real fight to land his signature.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United are now interested in signing Garner on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

Garner is likely to have plenty of options to consider this summer, with Rangers, Brighton and Norwich all recently mentioned as potential destinations for the midfielder.

But if a return to the Championship does materialise, Forest will hope that their strong bond with Garner will play a part in getting him back.

Sheffield United, however, will be hopeful of returning to the Premier League and having a successful season this term, and their promotion muscles could also play a part in luring the midfielder to Bramall Lane.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Garner’s potential move to Yorkshire…

Come back plz @jgarnerr96 I’ll make you a cute banner x https://t.co/9Zg2OKFCEy — Guk (@GUKCI) August 1, 2021

Realistically Sheff Utd will have the financial edge. But there is no doubt Garner enjoyed his time at #nffc Forest could do with the decision made quickly because along with LB it is probably the 2 positions that will go into starting XI.https://t.co/OzLgP73vxh — Grant (@Grantnffc1) July 31, 2021

Man Utd will value his development over the specific financial deal for the season unless the value offered is a crazy ammount of course. Man Utd must rate how CH looked after him — Mark (@AshtonNFFC) August 1, 2021

He never been coming back to forest.. he go lower half of prem or team in championship who gonna be fighting for promotion and can fund the loan..time to go to plan b or c same as left back position now its all getting a joke — Golfking7312 (@golfking12bw) July 31, 2021

Won't come to forest then we havnt landed any of our targets so far — Grandadred28662866 (@Grandadred28661) August 1, 2021

Can’t see garner coming back not now Sheffield United want him #nffc — jam (@Jimjamhell) July 31, 2021

Garner not coming home is he 😢 #nffc — Kian05🔴⚪️ (@kian_nffc) July 31, 2021