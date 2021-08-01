Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Not coming home is he’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh Man United speculation

Published

4 mins ago

on

Interest continues to build in Manchester United midfielder James Garner ahead of the new season.

Garner spent last season on loan in the Championship, struggling to make an impact at Watford in the first half of the campaign before thriving at Nottingham Forest in the second half.

Forest are understandably keen to bring Garner back on loan to the City Ground for next season, but they face a real fight to land his signature.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United are now interested in signing Garner on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

Garner is likely to have plenty of options to consider this summer, with Rangers, Brighton and Norwich all recently mentioned as potential destinations for the midfielder.

But if a return to the Championship does materialise, Forest will hope that their strong bond with Garner will play a part in getting him back.

Sheffield United, however, will be hopeful of returning to the Premier League and having a successful season this term, and their promotion muscles could also play a part in luring the midfielder to Bramall Lane.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Garner’s potential move to Yorkshire…


