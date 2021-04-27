‘Not Championship quality’ – Many Sunderland fans react as Nottingham Forest, Boro begin to circle

The chase for Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is on ahead of a huge few weeks for Sunderland under Lee Johnson.

The Black Cats’ hopes of winning automatic promotion have diminished, and their only route into the Championship will be via the play-offs.

Charlie Wyke scored his 30th goal of the campaign at the weekend, netting a brace in a 3-3 draw with Accrington Stanley.

Wyke now has 30 goals in 50 games across all competitions, and with his contract up in the summer, Sunderland will be desperate to win promotion more than one reason.

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Nottingham Forest, Millwall, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are monitoring Wyke’s situation, with the striker potentially available to sign on a free transfer.

In fairness, this is the first season Wyke has had at Sunderland where he has scored more than six goals in all competitions.

But his goals have been so important for the Black Cats this season, and there is a chance that this campaign could be a springboard for him.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions as interest emerges in their star-man…

So 2 years after selling a 15 goal striker who currently plays and has scored Premier league goals, for peanuts…we now let a 30 goals striker go free.

Sunderland in a nutshell.

He will do well at Boro. — Paul Summerside (@summerside49) April 26, 2021

Difficult one, I don't feel to concerned if he leaves. I think he's just having one of those seasons. — Paul (@paulthomase) April 26, 2021

He will sign for Boro, Boro lad and I think fletcher and assombalonga are rumoured to be leaving in the summer. Don't think he will cut it in the championship but good luck to the lad — Stephen Stubbs (@StephenStubbs5) April 26, 2021

He's surprised me somewhat this season. After watching him the previous 2 seasons prior to this one there's no way I could see him getting 20 goals let alone 30. Slow, unskilled, and can't hold the ball up yet he's done the business. I also think that, without Geeds, he'd have 15 — Markymark21 (@marktsafc) April 26, 2021

He has done amazing, I hope they do their due diligence and make sure they have players to give him service.. underrated when just looking at goals scored. — Mark (@harrmn) April 26, 2021

He will be gone if we don’t go up and depends if they cut him a decent deal or lose him for nowt along with a lot of the team tbf — Anthony (Tony) Dalzell (@Tdal1369) April 26, 2021

Charlie Wyke is not Championship quality. I hope he stays at Sunderland, as we will inevitably be in League 1 again — Steven Hewitson (@stehewy) April 26, 2021

Not suprised. He has earned shot at Championship with whoever, my gut says for a while he will end up at Boro. — craig hellens (@hellensysafc) April 26, 2021

Doesn't bother me if he goes but again we will lose a player for nothing due to mis management… this needs to change — Nigel Simpson 💙 (@S1mpson) April 26, 2021