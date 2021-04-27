Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Not Championship quality’ – Many Sunderland fans react as Nottingham Forest, Boro begin to circle

Published

35 mins ago

on

The chase for Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is on ahead of a huge few weeks for Sunderland under Lee Johnson.

The Black Cats’ hopes of winning automatic promotion have diminished, and their only route into the Championship will be via the play-offs.

Charlie Wyke scored his 30th goal of the campaign at the weekend, netting a brace in a 3-3 draw with Accrington Stanley.

Wyke now has 30 goals in 50 games across all competitions, and with his contract up in the summer, Sunderland will be desperate to win promotion more than one reason.

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Nottingham Forest, Millwall, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are monitoring Wyke’s situation, with the striker potentially available to sign on a free transfer.

In fairness, this is the first season Wyke has had at Sunderland where he has scored more than six goals in all competitions.

But his goals have been so important for the Black Cats this season, and there is a chance that this campaign could be a springboard for him.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland fans’ reactions as interest emerges in their star-man…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

