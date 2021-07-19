Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Not bothered’, ‘Disappointed but expected’ – These Ipswich fans react as top transfer target set to move elsewhere

Ipswich Town are on a real mission this summer to rebuild their squad ahead of the 2021-22 League One season, with Paul Cook being backed to take the Tractor Boys back to the Championship.

When May 2022 comes around the Suffolk side will have spent three straight seasons in League One after relegation from the Championship, but it looks like their new American owners do not want to hang around.

Cook made the majority of the Ipswich squad available for transfer and has cashed in on the likes of Jack Lankester, Ollie Hawkins and Andre Dozzell.

Coming through the arrival door at Portman Road are exciting signings such as Joe Pigott, Vaclav Hladky, Rekeem Harper and most recently Scott Fraser, who was a big success for MK Dons in League One last season after scoring 14 times from midfield.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Ipswich is Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, with the club having bids rejected for the 27-year-old and despite playing in the same position as Fraser, Crooks remained a target for Cook according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

However Championship clubs have been looking at Crooks and according to FLW sources, it is Middlesbrough who have agreed a fee with the Millers for the player and he will now have a medical on Teesside.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the latest development and there’s some disappointment but also many who are not too fussed thanks to the signing of Fraser.


