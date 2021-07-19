‘Not bothered’, ‘Disappointed but expected’ – These Ipswich fans react as top transfer target set to move elsewhere

Ipswich Town are on a real mission this summer to rebuild their squad ahead of the 2021-22 League One season, with Paul Cook being backed to take the Tractor Boys back to the Championship.

When May 2022 comes around the Suffolk side will have spent three straight seasons in League One after relegation from the Championship, but it looks like their new American owners do not want to hang around.

Cook made the majority of the Ipswich squad available for transfer and has cashed in on the likes of Jack Lankester, Ollie Hawkins and Andre Dozzell.

Coming through the arrival door at Portman Road are exciting signings such as Joe Pigott, Vaclav Hladky, Rekeem Harper and most recently Scott Fraser, who was a big success for MK Dons in League One last season after scoring 14 times from midfield.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Ipswich is Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, with the club having bids rejected for the 27-year-old and despite playing in the same position as Fraser, Crooks remained a target for Cook according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

20 questions about some of Ipswich Town’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 What year were Ipswich founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898

However Championship clubs have been looking at Crooks and according to FLW sources, it is Middlesbrough who have agreed a fee with the Millers for the player and he will now have a medical on Teesside.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to the latest development and there’s some disappointment but also many who are not too fussed thanks to the signing of Fraser.

Crooks undergoing medical at Boro today? Was always a stretch too far for a L1 club in #itfc https://t.co/gwdJL8YVrz — Elder Grizzly (@ElderGrizzly) July 19, 2021

Hugely difficult deal for us to do especially once championship interest got involved. Doesn’t feel so bad now Fraser through the door. I just feel sorry for Paul Warne who is going to have to find another club to speak about every other day now 🥱🥱🥱 #itfc https://t.co/QAZJ0z3vCc — Michael (@mjaustin_) July 19, 2021

Not bothered by this after we got Fraser. #itfc https://t.co/RZMm6Kbjg2 — IPSWICH TOWN FANS (@IpswichTownFans) July 19, 2021

Now we have Fraser, probably not to bad to use this P on areas more needed #itfc https://t.co/CZl4qyWjPH — Luke Cullum (@LukeyCullum) July 19, 2021

Would have been a great signing, however at least he is going to a championship club. I have complete faith in MA and I’m sure we have other alternatives in the pipeline. Good luck to him. Fingers crossed a few more faces in before K.O #itfc @ITFC_bible https://t.co/LlgAXWzwT7 — Alan Castle (@AlanCastle2) July 19, 2021

A real shame if it does happen for #itfc but however I'm sure ashton and cook have a plan b and sure they ready to move to their next target https://t.co/WzfA13Csph — rob (@robpooley1) July 19, 2021

Missed out on crooks disappointed but expected , does this mean more funds for the Celina deal. #itfc — Martin (@kempyblue) July 19, 2021

Should've just paid the asking fee early doors on Crooks but win some lose some. #itfc — Paul Jones (@lazyboyblue) July 19, 2021

His still leaving a promotion rival and we got Fraser so not too disappointed — Dale Ellis (@ellisd5) July 19, 2021