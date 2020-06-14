‘Not bothered’, ‘Absolute joke’ – These Sunderland fans react as player exit announced

Sunderland have confirmed this afternoon that Kyle Lafferty has departed after a short spell with the club.

The experienced target man joined Phil Parkinson’s side in January, initially signing a deal that would keep him on Wearside until the end of the season.

Of course, the League One campaign has ended now and the Black Cats revealed on their official site that Laffery has moved on as they prepare to reshape the squad.

During his few months with the club, the Northern Ireland international scored just two goals in 11 games, although many of those appearances came from the bench.

Despite his less than prolific return, Lafferty impressed on occasions with how he lead the line and it’s fair to say that this news divided the fan base, with many suggesting he is the best of what is a bad bunch of strikers at the club right now.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Outrage because a player who didn't start leaves at the end of his short term contract. Its not a straight choice between Wyke and Lafferty as one has a contract and one doesn't. — Richard Ingman (@richardingman) June 14, 2020

Would have liked to see him stay but maybe he didn’t want to 🤷🏼‍♀️ — greyskullg (@gillianigg) June 14, 2020

Was definitely worth keeping another year . The club is an absolute joke. — Andrew Sharp (@AndySAFC78) June 14, 2020

Not bothered, not good enough — David Hindmarsh🌹 #DonaldOut (@DavidHindmarsh7) June 14, 2020

Shame, thought he was the only striker that looked dangerous in and around the goal. Nothing personal but I've seen nothing from Wyke that tells me he can lead the line and score regularly. — Black Cat Yank (@M_Coan47) June 14, 2020

He’s past his sell by date . — Keith Blanchard (@grumpyblanch) June 14, 2020