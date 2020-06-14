Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Not bothered’, ‘Absolute joke’ – These Sunderland fans react as player exit announced

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland have confirmed this afternoon that Kyle Lafferty has departed after a short spell with the club.

The experienced target man joined Phil Parkinson’s side in January, initially signing a deal that would keep him on Wearside until the end of the season.

Of course, the League One campaign has ended now and the Black Cats revealed on their official site that Laffery has moved on as they prepare to reshape the squad.

During his few months with the club, the Northern Ireland international scored just two goals in 11 games, although many of those appearances came from the bench.

Despite his less than prolific return, Lafferty impressed on occasions with how he lead the line and it’s fair to say that this news divided the fan base, with many suggesting he is the best of what is a bad bunch of strikers at the club right now.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Not bothered’, ‘Absolute joke’ – These Sunderland fans react as player exit announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: