Middlesbrough have been touted as a potential destination for out of favour Hull City forward, Mallik Wilks.

Wilks, 23, hasn’t featured for Hull since February, with Shota Arveladze clearly looking to take his squad in a different direction.

It’s been suggested by David Burns at the BBC that Middlesbrough could be one of the clubs interested in the versatile forward, who had previously been a favourite of Grant McCann.

Like to see a bit more cutting edge from @HullCity this afto. Still a bit mystified as to why Wilks can't make the bench. I hear a whisper Middlesbrough may be keen, and there will be other suitors. Looks like his #hcafc race is run though. https://t.co/HUIYYXbdGT — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) April 23, 2022

Boro’s FLW fan pundit, Dana Malt, admitted she was slightly underwhelmed with Wilks’ goalscoring record, albeit she could understand why Chris Wilder might target a forward of his ilk.

“Three goals in 20 appearances is very on-brand for Middlesbrough,” Dana explained to FLW.

“But, if Chris Wilder was to switch to a 3-4-3 system next season, Mallik Wilks could be a good option on the left-side of that attacking trio.

“I don’t expect Boro to go in for someone that’s proven in this division, instead I can see Chris Wilder angling for a move for a striker like Wilks, who has shown he can score goals in League One, but the potential hasn’t quite come out in the Championship.”

Wilks has just eight goals to his name across two seasons in the Championship, but did strike 19 times in League One in 2020/21 to help Hull to the title.

Dana sees similarities in his numbers to David McGoldrick, who before linking up with Wilder had only returned single figures in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

His first year under Wilder brought 15 goals and promotion to the Premier League.

“(He’s) a little bit like David McGoldrick,” Dana continued.

“McGoldrick was a seasoned Championship striker when he signed him, but his goal record wasn’t particularly great.”

Wilks has had success against Boro in the past, scoring in each of their last two visits to Hull in the Championship.

Despite that and trying to be positive about a potential deal for the 23-year-old, Dana admitted that it was hard to be too enthusiastic about the prospect of Wilks arriving.

Dana concluded: “If we did sign Mallik Wilks it would be one of those additions where everyone’s going to be particularly excited, but Boro fans have seen on our last two visits to the MKM Stadium that he’s got attributes that are dangerous.

“It might not be a move that excites the masses but he’s one that could do a job, maybe as a back-up option or competition.

“I’m not blown away by it.”