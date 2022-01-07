‘Not blown away by this’ – Sheffield Wednesday eye deal for 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are ageing a move for former Southampton winger Josh Sims, as per a report from Football Insider.

Sims, 24, became a free agent in the summer following his release from Southampton and is yet to find himself his next permanent home.

Football Insider’s report states that the Owls are joined by their divisional counterparts in Portsmouth and Lincoln City for his transfer, whilst Hull City are providing higher level competition.

Sims spent last on loan with Doncaster Rovers, playing an integral role under then Rovers boss Darren Moore.

The 24-year-old chipped in with six goals and nine assists in all competitions for the Yorkshire club, proving to be an exciting threat in the final third.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this potential deal…

Declan Harte

Josh Sims was impressive for Doncaster Rovers last season, racking up a goal and eight assists in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday will need some new faces in, if they are to push for the play-off places this season. Getting in Sims on a short-term deal seems like a sensible idea given his form last year.

Bringing in a creative passer will always be a net positive, even if Wednesday haven’t necessarily struggled for goals relative to the teams around them.

But if they want to find a more consistent edge to them then signing Sims could be a smart way to move towards that.

Marcus Ally

It has been very surprising to see a player of Josh Sims’ ability remain unattached for such a long time, however with Theo Corbeanu being recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers the Owls definitely need to respond.

Sims does not offer the same quality or versatility as the Canadian but he could be a good squad player in the second half of the season. The 24-year-old has played in high pressure environments in the Premier League and domestic cups with Southampton which will stand him in good stead to adjust to the pressure cooker at Hillsborough.

I am not blown away by this, I thought Sims would be more suited to a team with lower expectations in the third tier, but Wednesday supplement their squad and the 24-year-old represents a cheap gamble with a potentially high upside.

Ned Holmes

I’m not convinced this is the signing they need to make right now.

Yes, Theo Corbeanu has been recalled by Wolves and sent out on loan to MK Dons but what the Owls need is a new wing-back not a winger.

Josh Sims is undoubtedly a player with talent, as his record for Doncaster last season in League One proves, but I don’t think he’s what the Owls need right now.

On a free transfer it could turn out to be a positive decision in years to come but right now he’s not a player that should be high up on their list of priorities.

If I were them, I’d be focussing on other targets first.