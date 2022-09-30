“Not blessed with huge funds” – Pundit delivers thoughts on Rotherham United’s managerial search

Rotherham United are seeking a Paul Warne replacement following the 49-year-old’s decision to take charge at Derby County last week.

Enjoying an excellent six-year tenure with the Millers, for the most part, whoever succeeds Warne has big shoes to fill, especially when considering the start they have had to this Championship campaign.

High on the priority list for Warne’s successor was Cambridge United’s Mark Bonner, however, it appears that the 36-year-old will remain at The Abbey Stadium.

Sharing his thoughts on Rotherham’s managerial search, and what they need to be seeking, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I mean, there’s going to be a lot of interest in the role, but you’re going to have to look at the situation and the club’s not blessed with huge funds.

“I suppose for Rotherham, it’s getting the right fit for them. Somebody who’s prepared to come in and work on a shoestring budget and be able to deliver and get the best out of the players, as Paul and Richie really were able to do.”

The verdict

These latest developments involving Bonner and his reported decision to stay at Cambridge would come as a blow, as he is not just an incredibly exciting manager showing excellent progression, but he is also operating under rather tight budgetary constraints.

Whilst the funds available are amongst the lowest in the division, there is an exciting project possibility for someone to come in.

Subsequently, it would be good to see a relatively young, up-and-coming manager employed by the Millers.

It remains to be seen how Rotherham’s search for a Warne successor plays out, with games set to come thick and fast in the second tier over the next few weeks.