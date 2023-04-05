Teemu Pukki has confirmed that he will leave Norwich City at the end of the season when his contract at Carrow Road expires.

The Finland international is a modern day legend for the Canaries, having scored 88 goals so far for the club since joining on a free transfer in 2018.

How good has Teemu Pukki been for Norwich?

As mentioned, he is a modern day legend for the Yellows, having established himself as one of the best goalscorers the club have had for a very long time.

The 33-year-old inspired the team to promotion in his first season, scoring 29 times in the league, and he followed that up with double figures in his first Premier League campaign.

Once again, Pukki would be central to another promotion push in the 20/21 season, this time finding the net 26 times in the league. The forward would get double figures once more in the top-flight, but he couldn’t prevent the side suffering another relegation last season.

Pukki’s current season is his fifth at Carrow Road, and he hasn’t hit his ridiculously high levels from before, although he has still managed ten goals and seven assists in 35 appearances.

However, with his deal expiring in the summer, there has been doubts about Pukki’s future for a few months, and he confirmed today to the club’s media that he will be moving on, regardless of whether they win promotion.

“This has not been an easy decision because of what Norwich City means and has done for me. I’ve loved my time with this great club, but considering the stage of my career, and I know I have a few more years in me, I’m keen for another new experience.

“I have some amazing memories from my time here, with so many ups and downs. The two promotions were amazing. These five years have probably been the best of my career, both from a professional and personal perspective. I don’t think anyone believed it would go as well as it has. This club and city will always have a special place in my heart.

“I feel I have a special relationship with Norwich and our supporters. I’ve always had a positive feeling from them. I hope I help give them one final gift with a few goals and a positive end to the season. Obviously, there is still a lot riding on these final few games. All my focus is on this season and doing everything we can to achieve success.”

Pukki can end his time at Norwich on a high

As the former Celtic man mentions, there’s still a lot to play for over the coming weeks for David Wagner’s side, starting with the massive game against Blackburn on Good Friday.

Norwich are currently seventh in the table, trailing the play-off places by four points, with Rovers occupying that final spot in the top six at the moment. So, they will close the gap if they pick up three points at Ewood Park.

Of course, motivation is always sky-high to reach the Premier League, but all connected to Norwich will want to do it for Pukki as well, so his time at the club ends on the high it deserves.