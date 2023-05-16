They absolutely should hire him.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are once again on the lookout for a new head coach after opting to part ways with Sabri Lamouchi.

As confirmed by the Bluebirds' official website, Lamouchi is set to officially leave the club when his contract expires.

Lamouchi joined the club on a short-term basis earlier this year following Cardiff's decision to sack his predecessor Mark Hudson.

During his time in charge of the Bluebirds, the Frenchman guided the Bluebirds to six wins in 18 league games, which was enough to secure the club's Championship status for another year.

With the transfer window set to open soon, Cardiff will be hoping to make a swift appointment in order to give their new boss plenty of time to assemble a squad.

Could Chris Wilder be under consideration for the Cardiff City vacancy?

One of the individuals who is currently searching for a new challenge is Chris Wilder, who left Watford following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Hornets opted to draft in Valerien Ismael as Wilder's replacement earlier this month following the club's failure to reach the play-offs.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether it would be a good move by Cardiff to appoint Wilder as their new boss.

What do our FLW writers think about the possibility of Cardiff appointing Wilder?

Ben Wignall

Despite underwhelming stints at Middlesbrough and Watford in the last 18 months, Wilder has not become a bad manager overnight and he should definitely be on Cardiff's shortlist.

Wilder does need things to go his way and will need to reshape the squad but Vincent Tan will sometimes put money on the table for players if he sees fit, with the likes of Kion Etete, Callum Robinson and Mahlon Romeo coming in, in the last 12 months for six to seven-figure fees.

Having had issues with owners in the past, Wilder would need assurances from Tan that he will be backed no doubt, but he would have a mix of young talents and a little bit of experience to work with already before any additions are made.

With Cardiff needing to go with someone who knows the Championship this time around instead of an untested figure like Steve Morison and Mark Hudson were, Wilder should be near the very top of the list when the hierarchy at the Cardiff City Stadium are looking for the next head coach.

Josh Cole

Wilder will certainly feel that he has a point to prove at his next club after ultimately failing to transform the fortunes of Middlesbrough and Watford.

Having previously led Sheffield United to promotion from this division, Wilder knows what the blueprint for success is, and thus is likely to fancy his chances of guiding Cardiff to new heights if he is handed over the reins.

Yet, unless he receives a sufficient amount of funding from Cardiff's hierarchy, he may find it difficult to immediately bring a feel-good factor back to the club as their current squad lacks quality.

The former Blades boss should definitely be an individual who the Bluebirds consider due to his experience in this particular field.

However, with there being no guarantee that Wilder will be willing to make a swift return to management, the Welsh outfit will need to draft up a list of alternative options.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

They absolutely should hire him.

Wilder is a top manager and has experience of winning promotion from this division to the Premier League.

Given Cardiff have been in the top flight previously, maybe not immediately, but long-term, that is likely their ambition.

Of course, his most recent spells at Watford and Middlesbrough have not been as successful as they might have been, but for Watford, there are certainly mitigating circumstances.

Who knows who they will hire, but he should certainly be a candidate, for sure.