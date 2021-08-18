‘Not bad’, ‘Decent’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team announcement

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up their first win of the season tonight as Blackburn Rovers visit the City Ground.

The Reds fell to two defeats in their first two league games, losing to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon by two goals to one.

Tonight, Blackburn Rovers visit the City Ground hoping to condemn the Reds to a third successive defeat un the Championship.

Chris Hughton has opted to name two changes to the side which fell to a defeat against the Cherries.

There is a change out wide, with Alex Mighten replacing Joe Lolley, and up top, Lewis Grabban makes his first league start of the season, taking the captain’s armband and replacing Lyle Taylor.

Otherwise, it’s as you were for the Reds as they look to pick up their three first points of the campaign this evening.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to the team news…

Not bad, apart from the Colback/Yates duo. Fornah needs an opportunity. Yates/Fornah would look so much better. Fragmented side again. 6-0-4 — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) August 18, 2021

Another loss incoming — James Gallagher (@jgallagher_12) August 18, 2021

Yates and Colback, I’m physically done lads. — FPL Forest (@NFFC_FPL) August 18, 2021

What a suprise, he drops Taylor? Why just why? #NFFC — Kieren (@kierenstraw) August 18, 2021

Win % in the Last 42 competitive matches games when Yates starts : 21.95 %

Win % in the Last 42 games when Yates doesn’t start : 41.46 %

We are nearly 2 times as likely to win when Yates doesn’t start, yet some brainless fans will still try to justify him as “he tries his best”. — JakeCartledge (@jakecartledge) August 18, 2021

Grabbs back, come on then. — Tom (@NFFCTom) August 18, 2021

Yessss! We're playing the same formation again! Yessss — Twheatman (@Twheatman) August 18, 2021

Decent… Although I'd like to see someone more attack minded to replace colback or Yates. Yooou reds!!! — Nick Hemstock (@hemstock_nick) August 18, 2021

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results — Austin (@AustinWragg) August 18, 2021