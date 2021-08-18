Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Not bad’, ‘Decent’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team announcement

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up their first win of the season tonight as Blackburn Rovers visit the City Ground.

The Reds fell to two defeats in their first two league games, losing to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon by two goals to one.

Tonight, Blackburn Rovers visit the City Ground hoping to condemn the Reds to a third successive defeat un the Championship.

Chris Hughton has opted to name two changes to the side which fell to a defeat against the Cherries.

There is a change out wide, with Alex Mighten replacing Joe Lolley, and up top, Lewis Grabban makes his first league start of the season, taking the captain’s armband and replacing Lyle Taylor.

Otherwise, it’s as you were for the Reds as they look to pick up their three first points of the campaign this evening.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to the team news…


