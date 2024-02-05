Highlights Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt is firm that Victor Adeboyejo will not be leaving the club amid interest from Goztepe in Turkey.

Adeboyejo has been a valuable player for Bolton, contributing goals and physicality to the team.

While there may be future speculation about Adeboyejo's transfer, he is under contract with Bolton until 2026 and his focus is on helping the team achieve promotion.

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is adamant that Victor Adeboyejo will not leave the club amid transfer interest from Turkish side Goztepe.

Victor Adeboyejo transfer latest

Even though the transfer deadline has now passed for clubs in England, that’s not the case in Turkey, and it had been claimed that Goztepe could look to sign Adeboyejo to strengthen their squad before their own deadline.

Currently in the second division, Goztepe are occupying the second automatic promotion spot at the minute, so they will hope to be in the top-flight next season, where they would come up against the likes of Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Besiktas.

Therefore, the chance to move may have appealed to the striker, but the 26-year-old would be a big miss for the Trotters, as he has scored eight goals in the league this season as they seek promotion themselves.

Ian Evatt sends Victor Adeboyejo transfer message

As well as his goal return, Adeboyejo has been a key figure for Bolton with his physicality, which has made him the ideal focal point for Evatt’s team.

With Dion Charles, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and new recruit Aaron Collins as options up top, Evatt is well-stocked right now, but losing Adeboyejo would’ve been a real setback, particularly as they wouldn’t have been able to bring in a replacement.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that the manager made it clear to Bolton News that they will not be cashing in on Adeboyejo this week.

“There was interest from Turkey in Victor, but it was very much knocked back when it happened – he is not available. I wouldn’t have thought there would be anything else now. I think we nipped it in the bud.”

Victor Adeboyejo’s long-term future

Pleasingly for Bolton, that should shut down any talk that Adeboyejo could be on the move imminently, but it could all start up again in the summer.

The ex-Barnsley man is under contract with the Trotters until the summer of 2026, so there’s no panic on that front for the League One club.

Victor Adeboyejo's career stats - as of 5/2/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Barnsley 97 9 3 Bolton* 52 11 3 Burton Albion 34 13 2 Bristol Rovers 30 2 0 Leyton Orient 18 1 0 Cambridge United 8 0 1

However, the player may want to test himself at a higher level, and the report does state that Hannover were also keeping tabs on the striker.

Ultimately, the only focus for Adeboyejo will be to help Bolton to promotion, with the side currently third in the table, but they know they can go top if they win their games in hand on their rivals.

So, there’s a massive few months ahead for Bolton, with Adeboyejo sure to have a key role to play as they seek a return to the Championship.

If they are to be successful on that front, there’s every chance that he remains with the club, so it will be interesting to see if there are any developments once the campaign has been completed.

Evatt’s side are back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Cambridge United in what is one of their games in hand on the sides above them.