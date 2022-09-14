“Not at this stage” – Should Chris Wilder start coming under scrutiny at Middlesbrough? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After just missing out on a play-off place under Chris Wilder last season, Middlesbrough were one of the well-fancied sides for a top six finish this campaign.

However, things this season have not gone to plan at the Riverside Stadium so far.

Following last night’s 3-2 defeat at home to Cardiff City, Boro sit 20th in the Championship standings having collected nine points from their opening nine matches.

In recent weeks, Wilder has come in for some slight criticism with regards to his formation and tactical decisions and with that in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not the Boro boss should be under more scrutiny after the club’s poor form so far.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Not at this stage.

I think it’s way too early in the season, and although Middlesbrough’s results haven’t been great, things could look very different in a game or two.

For example, if Boro had won last night, they would currently be sitting 10th in the division.

Whilst that still isn’t where they want to be, it just shows that league standing comes down to fine margins when you’re as many games in as we are, and that it’s too soon to start putting pressure on any manager.

Whilst he can certainly come in for criticism, scrutiny of his job, at this stage, should be way off, particularly when you consider the job he did last season and the pedigree he has in the division.

He shouldn’t be exempt from that scrutiny forever, of course, but he has earnt the time to get things right.

Charlie Gregory

I think that Chris Wilder should be coming under some scrutiny to be quite honest. Considering how much the club have spent and allowed Wilder to spend in terms of transfer fees, he pretty much needed instant results.

If you spend big, then you have to reap the repercussions I think.

He is a fantastic manager at this level, no doubt about it, but maybe it just isn’t clicking for him.

I wouldn’t be pulling the trigger yet because it is early days in the season. The manager shouldn’t be completely without pressure though purely because of the stature of the club, the spending and where they want to be.

Wilder has the ability to take Boro up and should be given time to do so. But bringing in expensive players and then not firing in terms of their results is always going to bring pressure.

Carla Devine

There is no doubting that Chris Wilder is a top quality manager at this level having shown it especially during his time with Sheffield United.

Furthermore, he did an excellent job last season coming into Middlesbrough when they were in poor form and taking them up the league, unlucky to miss out on a play-off spot by the end of the season.

However, you also have to consider that he was backed financially at Boro this summer and allowed to make the signings he felt his team needed. What’s more, a number of good players were brought into the club.

Therefore, when you look at the fact that they’ve won just two games this season and sit worryingly close to the relegation zone, some of that has to fall upon the manager’s shoulders.

That’s not to say that Boro need to be looking elsewhere just yet but surely Wilder will be feeling the pressure soon if results don’t improve.