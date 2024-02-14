Highlights Norwich City manager David Wagner's position was under threat, but he managed to maintain his position and the club is now competing for a play-off place.

Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes believes that Wagner should be let go at the end of the season, regardless of a top six finish.

The feeling is that Wagner cannot afford another dip in form and a change may be needed in the summer to freshen things up.

David Wagner’s position as Norwich City manager was under a lot of threat during the final months of 2023.

However, the German managed to get through a difficult period and maintain his position with the Canaries.

The Norfolk club are now competing for a play-off place, and could even earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

This is the club’s second attempt at fighting for a place back in the top flight, having come 13th last year in their first campaign back in the Championship.

Wagner should go regardless of a top six finish

FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes believes that Wagner’s time at the club should come to a conclusion at the end of this season, even if they earn a top six finish.

He is hopeful that the new director of football Ben Knapper will look to appoint his own manager in the summer, with the new chief inheriting Wagner when he took control of the position in late 2023 when he replaced Stuart Webber.

“I think Norwich should let David Wagner go, regardless of if we get the play-offs or not,” Downes told Football League World.

“I think he’s not at the level we need.

“It’s a decent squad, it’s a top six squad and we’ve not really performed like a top six level squad at all.

“So, I think another manager would be able to get more out of this team.

“I think the only reason we’re actually in contention of the play-offs is the fact that we’ve got lots of decent players that can get us out of a hole.

“Regardless of if we make the play-offs or not, he should go, but I don’t know whether he would if we do make the play-offs.

“I think Knapper would like to get his own man in though, so hopefully that will still happen regardless.”

Norwich City league position

Norwich are in the mix in the battle for a top six spot in the Championship, currently sitting sixth in the table.

A 4-2 victory on Tuesday night over Watford moved the team inside the play-off positions ahead of tonight's action involving rivals such as Sunderland and Coventry City.

The Canaries missed out on the chance to fight for promotion last year by seven points, but have been able to maintain a more competitive level this term despite injuries and fan discontent.

The emergence of Jonathan Rowe has been a particular bright spark for the club this year.

Wagner cannot afford another dip in form

Wagner has done well to turn the tide a bit when it comes to fan sentiment, but the feeling is that it could go against him again quite quickly if the team loses a couple of games.

This isn’t the most sustainable of platforms for a manager to build on, so perhaps a change will be needed in the summer to just freshen things up.

This is a solid Norwich squad that should be competing for the play-offs, but injuries have also hurt the side at times this year.

They could still earn a top six finish, but actually gaining promotion looks unlikely based on their performances under the current manager.