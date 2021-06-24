‘Not as straightforward as some might feel’ – Steve Cooper facing big decision involving Fulham and Swansea: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It looks as though Swansea City manager Steve Cooper could be set to face a big decision over his future this summer.

Having taken Swansea to the Championship play-offs in each of the last two seasons, only to miss out on promotion to the Premier League, the 41-year-old could now get the chance to compete for a place in English football’s top-flight next season.

According to recent reports from The Sun, recently relegated Fulham are interested in making Cooper their new manager, as they prepare for the departure of current boss Scott Parker, who has been linked with another Championship promotion hopeful in the form of Bournemouth.

Indeed, it is thought that Fulham are willing to pay Swansea the £3.5million compensation needed to secure the services of Cooper this summer.

So should Cooper be walking away from the Liberty Stadium in order to take over at Fulham for the 2021/22 campaign?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

George Dagless

I think he’ll be really torn.

Both sides have a good chance of promotion next season and I guess he needs to work out where he is going to get the most backing before making his decision.

At Swansea, there is a good project for him to keep bringing in young players and helping them improve and there’ll be a real determination about them next season to go one better and get that promotion.

I suppose it’ll come down to what Fulham can offer him budget-wise and if they can offer him enough to spend on improving the squad, with the players they’ve already got, he could be tempted.

A really tough one for him I would say.

Jordan Rushworth

This is not as straightforward as some might feel it is. Fulham have more resources to offer than Swansea City and they have also got a lot of experience getting out of the Championship doing so in their last two campaigns at that level.

However, Swansea offer stability and they have shown that they can bring in the right players in the transfer market to replace the ones that they allow to leave. That has given Cooper the platform to enhance his reputation and that is the reason he is being linked with jobs like Fulham and Crystal Palace.

He would be under real pressure at Fulham to get promoted at the first attempt, and as we have seen with Scott Parker it can be difficult working under the current regime that run the club. So, he would have to be cautious about whether he would be able to meet the objectives of the owners with the resources he would be handed.

Having said that, the chance to work with a bigger budget and develop better players is surely one that has to be attractive. If I were Cooper I would take the plunge but equally, there would be reservations over the Fulham job that would have to all be smoothed over.

Chris Thorpe

Oh absolutely! Fulham are miles away from Swansea City financially and I think that’s a massive factor.

The Swans always struggle to keep their best players as seen with the departure of Andre Ayew, whilst Fulham have the capital required to adequately replace any departures.

Overall, they also have a far superior senior squad in my opinion, with players there that Cooper can really get the best out of.

Both clubs play the same brand of passing football but that’s where the similarities end really, as the Swans will struggle to get in the top six again.

If Cooper wants a promotion on his CV, he should make the move to Craven Cottage this summer.