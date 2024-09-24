Adam Idah has admitted it has taken him time to get up to speed at Celtic following his summer transfer from Norwich City, as he is adapting to a more ‘intense’ training regime in Scotland.

The Ireland international enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with the Glasgow giants after joining in January, as he helped Celtic to the title and also scored a last-minute winner in the Scottish Cup final against bitter rivals Rangers.

Therefore, a return to Parkhead was always on the cards, and after a drawn-out saga, a deal was eventually reached with Norwich that could be worth up to £9.5m.

Adam Idah makes Celtic and Norwich City training claim

It’s fair to say that Idah didn’t initially hit the same heights since his return on a permanent basis, but he has now scored three goals in his past two games, including in the 5-1 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League.

So, it appears he is starting to find his feet once again, and Idah admitted to the Daily Record that he needed time to get up to speed, as he opened up on the different demands of training with Celtic.

“Look, I didn’t do much in pre-season. Before anyone jumps on that, that wasn’t me chucking it or anything, it was just how we trained down at Norwich.

“Obviously, it’s not as intense down there as it is here, we’re at big clubs and we want to be on it. So yeah, when I first came I was probably a week behind, and now I’m getting the minutes in I’m starting to get goals. I feel good now, and I’m probably not far behind. I just need to keep sticking with it and I’ll get there.”

Norwich City and Celtic bring different pressures

This is an interesting insight from Idah, and whilst some Norwich fans may not be pleased with the comments, he is obviously talking about his own experience.

The reality is that there are different pressures at Celtic, as they are expected to win the league, and arguably even the domestic treble, as well as competing in Europe.

So, that brings certain demands, and Idah obviously feels that he took time to get up to what Brendan Rodgers wants from his players, but his last two performances suggest he is now in the right condition.

Meanwhile, for Norwich, Johannes Hoff Throup is getting his own ideas across to the players, and he will no doubt be looking to raise the standards moving forward.

Norwich City are improving under Johannes Hoff Thorup

After a slow start, there are signs that things are getting better for the Canaries, and the new boss was always going to need time after a summer of major changes at Carrow Road.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 10 Derby County 6 1 9 11 Norwich City 6 1 8 12 Middlesbrough 6 1 8

The performance against Watford was very impressive in large parts, and it’s now two wins in three for Norwich, who will be looking up the table now.

Next up, they face a trip to Pride Park to face a Derby County side that have a 100% record on their own patch at this early stage.