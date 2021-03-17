Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘Not as confident’ – Many Norwich City fans react to emerging team news

Published

6 mins ago

on

Norwich City will be looking to make it a remarkable nine wins on the bounce this evening, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Canaries are threatening to run away with it at the top of the Championship, winning their last eight games.

In that time, they have scored 18 goals and conceded only three times, so Forest will have to be at their best if they are to pick up a positive result tonight.

Norwich defeated Sheffield Wednesday last time out, coming from behind to win 2-1 courtesy of goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

Daniel Farke has opted to name a big change to the side that won Hillsborough.

There is no Emiliano Buendia who is said to be ‘away with family’, with Kieran Dowell coming in to face his former club.

Here, we take a look at Norwich fans’ reactions to the team news…


Article title: 'Not as confident' – Many Norwich City fans react to emerging team news

