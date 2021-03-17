‘Not as confident’ – Many Norwich City fans react to emerging team news

Norwich City will be looking to make it a remarkable nine wins on the bounce this evening, as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Canaries are threatening to run away with it at the top of the Championship, winning their last eight games.

In that time, they have scored 18 goals and conceded only three times, so Forest will have to be at their best if they are to pick up a positive result tonight.

Norwich defeated Sheffield Wednesday last time out, coming from behind to win 2-1 courtesy of goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

Daniel Farke has opted to name a big change to the side that won Hillsborough.

There is no Emiliano Buendia who is said to be ‘away with family’, with Kieran Dowell coming in to face his former club.

Here, we take a look at Norwich fans’ reactions to the team news…

Well I wanted Dowell but not without Emi 😳 — James Flett (@thecraftyjoiner) March 17, 2021

Might be wrong, but Emi's girlfriend was pregnant so maybe she's gone into labour? — Josh (@JMO_96) March 17, 2021

Will test the squad tonight win without our so called best player by country miles not playing. Dowell a more than capable replacement though definitely would have preferred onel or placheta with Dowell in central role — Matt Carver (@mattyc96) March 17, 2021

Hope all is well with @EM10Buendia and his family, I’m certainly not as confident without his name on the team sheet — Sam Lincoln (@bassist2188) March 17, 2021

Family comes first and that’s right. That said we need to break the appalling record of rarely winning without Emi. — Greg (@GPS1963) March 17, 2021

Seeing a teamsheet with no Buendia pic.twitter.com/DA7nfGaU3m — Callum (@postedbycallum) March 17, 2021

Can Farke make a deal with Hughton to play for a draw? Not like Chris will reject that is it and I’ll take it with no Emi. Hope all is well with @EM10Buendia 🙏🏻🔰 #ncfc — Darryl (@darrylb1995) March 17, 2021