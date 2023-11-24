Highlights Romelle Donovan is set to sign a professional contract with Birmingham City, according to manager Wayne Rooney.

Donovan, a talented attacking midfielder, made his debut for the club recently and has been praised for his performances in training.

The news is a positive development for the club, as they continue to prioritize promoting from their productive academy and giving young players like Donovan a chance in the first team.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has revealed that Romelle Donovan will sign a professional contract to stay at the club.

Who is Romelle Donovan?

Blues have a very productive academy, with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham undoubtedly the biggest success story, and his brother Jobe, now at Sunderland, also looks set to have a promising career in the game.

As well as that, Welsh international Jordan James has made his mark in the first-team, and there is an expectation that George Hall will follow suit.

And, one of the most exciting talents coming through is Donovan, with the attacking midfielder having starred at youth level over the years.

Such form caught the eye, with Donovan included in the first-team squad this season, and the 16-year-old was handed his debut for Birmingham by Rooney in the defeat to Hull City last month.

Due to his age, Blues are yet to agree terms with Donovan, but that can change next week when the player turns 17.

Naturally, though, there would be some fears that other clubs could come in for the youngster until that is signed.

However, speaking to Birmingham Live, Rooney explained that the teenager is going to sign a new contract, as he shared his excitement at the potential Donovan has.

“That’s not an issue at all. I’m just waiting on the last details, but he will be with us and signed pretty soon. That’s more or less done.

“I’ve been delighted with him. His performances in training have been excellent, his attitude is excellent, his determination. I have been absolutely delighted with him. Brandon (Khela) as well. The two of them are very good young players.

“It’s important I protect them, particularly when we’re not winning games. They are two players who I’m really excited by.”

What does this mean for Birmingham City?

Clearly, this is very good news for Blues, as even though the new owners will provide investment for Rooney in the upcoming windows, they still want to promote from the academy.

There are high hopes for Hall, and the comments from the manager show that he really rates Donovan, and also Khela.

But, those players still need to recognise that they have a lot to do, but it’s clear Rooney will give them a chance in the XI if they continue to impress and develop how figures at the club think they can.

It’s also great for the youngsters to hear such praise from the manager, and it will no doubt give them more confidence and belief that they can kick-on.

What next for Birmingham?

It seems news about Donovan will be announced next week, and it will be a relief for the club.

The main focus for Rooney is on the upcoming games though, with Blues facing Sheffield Wednesday at St. Andrew’s as they look for their first win under the new boss.

With the Owls struggling at the bottom of the league, it seems a great opportunity for Rooney, as his side look to climb up the Championship.